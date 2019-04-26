Chargers Draft Hulking DT Jerry Tillery

We'll have comprehensive coverage of the newest Bolt all night long and throughout the weekend, including Tillery's first in-depth interview as the newest Charger, first impressions from General Manager Tom Telesco and Head Coach Anthony Lynn, film breakdown, photos and much, much more.

But for now, learn more about Tillery with what NFL.com had to say about the defensive tackle leading up to the draft.

Player Bio: Rated as one of the top offensive linemen in the country coming out of Shreveport's Evangel Christian Academy, Tillery was switched to defense as a true freshman. He started 3 of 12 games that year (12 tackles, two for loss) but was suspended for the Fiesta Bowl for violating team rules....Things smoothed out his junior year, as he started all 13 games and became one of the top defensive tackles in the country (56 tackles, nine for loss, 4.5 sacks). Tillery received more respect nationally in 2018, garnering second-team All-American status from the Associated Press as he wreaked havoc against his opponents (30 tackles, 10.5 for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumble, two blocked kicks in 13 starts).