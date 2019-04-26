Chargers Draft Hulking DT Jerry Tillery

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted a dynamic talent in the first round for the second year in a row, selecting Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
We'll have comprehensive coverage of the newest Bolt all night long and throughout the weekend, including Tillery's first in-depth interview as the newest Charger, first impressions from General Manager Tom Telesco and Head Coach Anthony Lynn, film breakdown, photos and much, much more.
But for now, learn more about Tillery with what NFL.com had to say about the defensive tackle leading up to the draft.
Jerry Tillery
School: Notre Dame
Height: 6-6
Weight: 295 pounds
NFL Network Pro Comparison: Stephon Tuitt
Player Bio: Rated as one of the top offensive linemen in the country coming out of Shreveport's Evangel Christian Academy, Tillery was switched to defense as a true freshman. He started 3 of 12 games that year (12 tackles, two for loss) but was suspended for the Fiesta Bowl for violating team rules....Things smoothed out his junior year, as he started all 13 games and became one of the top defensive tackles in the country (56 tackles, nine for loss, 4.5 sacks). Tillery received more respect nationally in 2018, garnering second-team All-American status from the Associated Press as he wreaked havoc against his opponents (30 tackles, 10.5 for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumble, two blocked kicks in 13 starts).
Strengths:
Tall with muscular, athletic build and excellent lean muscle mass
Scary natural power for such a long frame and has potential to get bigger and stronger
Well-timed punch will jolt blockers and rattle their pads
Has size and play traits to become dominant two-gapper in odd or even fronts
Uses upper-body power to yank and push blockers aside once he gets into their frame
Keeps strong club move counter in his bag that can lift and displace opposing guards
Downhill freight train effect as bull-rusher if he gets early momentum going
Activates flailing arms to cloud passing windows once quarterback starts throwing motion
Adequate lateral quickness to disrupt in the gaps for slanting fronts
Quick to flatten to the quarterback once he breaches opponent's edge
Shows glimpses of upper-body flexion and hip flip to work over the top of slow-footed interior blockers