Isaac Rochell Nominated for 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Isaac Rochell is the Los Angeles Chargers' nominee for the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Presented by Nationwide, the award recognizes a player's excellence both on and off the field.

"I have these goals while I'm in the NFL, 1A and 1B," Rochell said. "1A is to be here and have a great career, and 1B is definitely making a massive impact in the community. Because of the way that I was raised and the kind hearts that both my parents have and my family has, I learned to have that same type of compassion for people. I'm just so thankful for it."

"We are very proud of what Isaac has accomplished in his four years in the NFL, both on and off the field," said John Spanos, Chargers president of football operations. "While remaining completely dedicated to his craft as a player along the defensive line, and having played in every single game since the start of the 2018 season, he's also remained dedicated to making a positive impact in the community.