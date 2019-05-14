Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Forrest Lamp Will Have 'Every Opportunity' to Compete for Starting Role in '19

May 14, 2019 at 03:04 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
051419_Forrest_Lamp_Start
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2019 Voluntary OSP Phase 1 at Hoag Performance Center on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

From free agency to the draft, the last few months have seen the Chargers take measures to improve a roster that went 12-4 and won a playoff game during the 2018 season.

Sometimes, though, it's the decisions made in prior offseasons that eventually bear the most fruit; they may just require a touch more patience.

Offensive line coach Pat Meyer said Monday that 2017's second-round pick, Forrest Lamp, will have "every opportunity" to compete for a starting job in 2019. Lamp, who's entering the offseason healthy, will initially focus on playing guard, according to Meyer.

"He'll get reps with the ones," Meyer said. "We'll split reps with the ones, split reps with the twos. I'll flip him [to the] right [and] left side. We'll compete there and if things work out like I think they will, I think he'll be fine being inside."

Dan Feeney and Michael Schofield started every game last season at left and right guard, respectively. Feeney was the only Chargers player to play every offensive snap in 2018. Schofield has shown the ability to play both guard and tackle through his first five seasons as a pro.

Lamp left Western Kentucky as one of the top offensive line prospects entering the 2017 NFL Draft. His rookie season was lost after an ACL injury in training camp, and the recovery process spilled into 2018.

After the Chargers' playoff loss to New England, General Manager Tom Telesco compared Lamp’s situation to what wide receiver Mike Williams went through with an injury before the start of his rookie year. Williams shined after a healthy offseason in 2018, accounting for 11 total touchdowns – tied for fourth in the NFL among wide receivers.

"Having that full offseason under your belt is big, and that's what Forrest will have this year," Telesco said. "Last year, Forrest was rehabbing the whole offseason. … The good thing is he got a ton of snaps in practice this [past] year and got a lot of work, and he looks great."

Telesco said in January that he expects Lamp to play a big role this upcoming season, something four-time Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey is optimistic about, too. On Monday, Pouncey praised the way Lamp has attacked the process of getting back on the grass. He also referred to him as "the strongest offensive lineman on our football team."

"To see the way that he has come in this offseason, how strong he is, how ready he is to be on the football field, I'm hoping for him," Pouncey said. "I hope he can go out there and win a starting job and help our football team get to where we want to be."

Related Links

Pouncey says 2019 Pro Bowl not possible without Meyer

In seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Pouncey had four different offensive line coaches.

The fifth of his NFL career has been Meyer, whom Pouncey credits for his January trip to Orlando.

"Pat's awesome, man," Pouncey said. "He teaches different techniques. Obviously, he helped me get to the Pro Bowl last year. Without him, it wouldn't have even been possible. But he's great. The guys love him."

Meyer is entering his third season as the offensive line coach in Los Angeles. In his first with the Chargers, the team allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL with 17. As far as technique, Pouncey explained how Meyer focuses more on leverage rather than "firing off the football."

"It worked for me last year," he said. "I had a heck of a year. I really enjoy him as my offensive line coach."

Chargers at Dolphins circled on Pouncey's schedule

Though the personnel in Miami is markedly different than it was in 2017, L.A.'s Week 4 trip to South Beach will still hold major meaning to Pouncey.

The Florida native played the first 93 games of his NFL career with the Dolphins. Having family in the area only magnifies the significance of September 29.

"It's a big game for me, I'm not going to lie," he said. "I'm not one of those guys that says I'm not looking forward to it. That's one of the games that I'm looking forward to."

Mike will also face his brother Maurkice for a second straight season when the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Los Angeles in Week 6 for "Sunday Night Football."

LAC_2019_Site_Promos_Homepage_Podcasts-2

Subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network

Apple Google Play

Related Content

news

Chargers Mourn Passing of Former GM Bobby Beathard

Beathard spent 11 seasons as the Chargers GM from 1990 to 2000 and helped lead the franchise to Super Bowl XXIX

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know.

news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.

news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.

news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."

news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."

news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.

news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.

news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."

news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.

news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising