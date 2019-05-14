Forrest Lamp Will Have 'Every Opportunity' to Compete for Starting Role in '19

Pouncey says 2019 Pro Bowl not possible without Meyer

In seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Pouncey had four different offensive line coaches.

The fifth of his NFL career has been Meyer, whom Pouncey credits for his January trip to Orlando.

"Pat's awesome, man," Pouncey said. "He teaches different techniques. Obviously, he helped me get to the Pro Bowl last year. Without him, it wouldn't have even been possible. But he's great. The guys love him."

Meyer is entering his third season as the offensive line coach in Los Angeles. In his first with the Chargers, the team allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL with 17. As far as technique, Pouncey explained how Meyer focuses more on leverage rather than "firing off the football."

"It worked for me last year," he said. "I had a heck of a year. I really enjoy him as my offensive line coach."

Chargers at Dolphins circled on Pouncey's schedule

Though the personnel in Miami is markedly different than it was in 2017, L.A.'s Week 4 trip to South Beach will still hold major meaning to Pouncey.

The Florida native played the first 93 games of his NFL career with the Dolphins. Having family in the area only magnifies the significance of September 29.

"It's a big game for me, I'm not going to lie," he said. "I'm not one of those guys that says I'm not looking forward to it. That's one of the games that I'm looking forward to."