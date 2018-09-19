Football and Family are One and the Same for Kyzir White

Playing in the NFL was a dream for all three of the White brothers since they were kids, and they took the exact same route to get there. Starting their high school careers in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, they all went on to play at Lackawanna College before finishing their careers at West Virginia University.

"We all are real tight knit with each other," Kyzir said. "If one does something, we usually all just follow each other. That's just how we were raised growing up. We did the same things, played the same sports. With junior college, my oldest brother started it all because his grades weren't the best, and then we just built our relationships with the coaches there, so it felt like family."