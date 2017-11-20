Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Bills Game

2. KA13 Slays – Keenan Allen certainly lived up to his "Slayer" nickname on Sunday, authoring one of the finest performances of his career. Allen caught 12 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns, recording his third-most catches in a single game and second-most receiving yards. His pair of TDs tied his career-high as well. Allen sparked the offense in the first half, hauling in nine passes for 123 yards. It marked the first time a Charger passed the century mark in a first half since Tyrell Williams a year ago. Simply put, when Allen is on a roll, there are few wideouts on his level. Philip Rivers opened up about what makes KA13 so special:

"To me, guys that can win one-on-one, guys that are tough to cover in one-on-one matchups, that's the first thing (that makes them special)," he said. "(Allen) can win his fair share most of the time. Other than that, he's such a smart receiver. I've said that many times. He knows our offense. He can play any position and he can tell you what anybody has to do on every play. That, and then he has great body language as far as how he talks to me with things he's doing. He had three or four catches today that were kind of option routes. Things where I pretty much told him, 'Hey, you really can't be wrong here. I'm literally going to just stare at you, and you can do what you want.' When he has that type of freedom, but at the same time he understands what it looks like from right there, he makes really good decisions. Makes it an easy target to get the ball in his hands."