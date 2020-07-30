Anthony Lynn on "Welcoming Chaos" in Unprecedented 2020 Season

"Every day has been different; it's chaos. We're going to have to welcome chaos this year because if you can't adapt and change, you're going to struggle. I don't think there's any team in the league that's more ready to do that than this team right here. That's something that we're going to have to welcome and we're going to have to think about a lot and continue to reemphasize with our players (about) the protocols and just how different this year is going to be. The goal has not changed. The objective has not changed … We haven't played a football season during a pandemic, so we have a lot of protocols and our guys I think will take them very seriously. I believe the teams that do that the best will have an advantage."