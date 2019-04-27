Exclusive First Interview with Nasir Adderley

Shortly after being selected 60th overall in the second round, safety Nasir Adderley spoke with Chargers.com to give his exclusive first interview as a member of the Bolts.
Question: Right off the bat, congrats and welcome to the Chargers.
Adderley: Man, fired up doesn't even represent how I feel right now. This is amazing, man. I really thought the Chargers were the perfect fit, and I was praying to God they would make the decision to have me! God makes no mistakes. I'm ready to work!
Question: What was the moment like when you got that call from the Chargers?
Adderley: I'm at Dave and Busters with my family, and got the call, and this is a dream come true. I wouldn't want it any other way. I saw the area code, and I just broke down right away. I mean, I broke down right away. God is good. I really wouldn't want it any other way.
Question: Tell all your new fans out there what the Chargers are getting in their newest safety. Who is Nasir Adderley? What does he bring to the table?
Adderley: Oh my God, they are getting a leader! They're getting a leader on the field and off the field. They're getting a guy who is going to compete. A guy whose work ethic is his strongest attribute. A guy who is going to make sure the Chargers get a return on their investment.
Question: Many draft experts pegged you going in the first round. In fact, a lot of them had us taking you…but in the first round. What were your expectations heading into round one, and what was going through your mind when you were still on the board heading into the second round?
Adderley: With how I felt after that visit (with them), I was just hoping the Chargers would be able to make it happen however it happened. I was hoping it was at 28, but I couldn't imagine this being any better for me. I'm just very, very grateful. I can't thank them enough for believing in me. I'm going to make them proud.
Question: We've got a bunch of fan questions, but can only ask a few. Nick Shaw wants to know how excited are you to pair up with Derwin James?
Adderley: Man, we're going to be the best safety duo in the league. You can depend on that! I've been watching him even in high school. I've got a lot of respect for his game. In high school he was a top prospect, and I really love the way he plays the game. The kind of year he had last year, it's going to be really cool to play alongside him.
Question: Our secondary is known as the Jack Boyz. Nick Neal asks how excited you are to join that group, and how you fit in with them?
Adderley: That's my mentality. You see it on tape. Anytime that ball is in the air, I know how valuable turnovers are, so that's my mindset every single time. Being that (ball-hawk) safety, that's what I do. I'm going to be playing around a great group of guys I can learn from. I'm coming in ready to learn. Trying to master the system. I want to come in not only knowing my responsibilities, but (everyone's). To master the entire playbook. And then I'm going to just work. That's nothing new to me. I'm going to come right in and try to show what I'm made of in terms of my competitiveness. I'm going to do whatever it takes to win a Super Bowl.
Question: Shawne Merriman was one of the best in the NFL when you were growing up. How awesome was it to watch him do his Lights Out dance and announce you as the team's pick?
Adderley: Oh, he was as dog! I was very familiar with him. It was really cool to have him announce it absolutely.
Question: Finally, how familiar are you with your new team, and how they fared last year?
Adderley: Oh, they had an incredible year. I want to come in and contribute to that. I'm very fortunate to come into an organization that wins games. That's all I want to do. Win. That's all I want to do at the end of the day. I'm just very blessed. So I just want to say thank you. I want everyone to know I'm going to give everything I've got, and I wont be happy until I'm one of the best safeties in the NFL and help this team win the Super Bowl they deserve.