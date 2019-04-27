Exclusive First Interview with Nasir Adderley

Question: We've got a bunch of fan questions, but can only ask a few. Nick Shaw wants to know how excited are you to pair up with Derwin James?

Adderley: Man, we're going to be the best safety duo in the league. You can depend on that! I've been watching him even in high school. I've got a lot of respect for his game. In high school he was a top prospect, and I really love the way he plays the game. The kind of year he had last year, it's going to be really cool to play alongside him.

Question: Our secondary is known as the Jack Boyz. Nick Neal asks how excited you are to join that group, and how you fit in with them?

Adderley: That's my mentality. You see it on tape. Anytime that ball is in the air, I know how valuable turnovers are, so that's my mindset every single time. Being that (ball-hawk) safety, that's what I do. I'm going to be playing around a great group of guys I can learn from. I'm coming in ready to learn. Trying to master the system. I want to come in not only knowing my responsibilities, but (everyone's). To master the entire playbook. And then I'm going to just work. That's nothing new to me. I'm going to come right in and try to show what I'm made of in terms of my competitiveness. I'm going to do whatever it takes to win a Super Bowl.

Question: Shawne Merriman was one of the best in the NFL when you were growing up. How awesome was it to watch him do his Lights Out dance and announce you as the team's pick?

Adderley: Oh, he was as dog! I was very familiar with him. It was really cool to have him announce it absolutely.

Question: Finally, how familiar are you with your new team, and how they fared last year?