Chargers Draft Ball-Hawking Safety Nasir Adderley in Round Two

The Los Angeles Chargers continued to bolster the defense in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, selecting Delaware S Nasir Adderley with the 60th overall pick.
We'll have comprehensive coverage of the newest Bolt all night long and throughout the weekend, including Adderley's first in-depth interview as the newest Charger, first impressions from General Manager Tom Telesco and Head Coach Anthony Lynn, film breakdown, photos and much, much more.
But for now, learn more about Adderley with what NFL.com had to say about the safety leading up to the draft.
School: Delaware
Height: 6-0
Weight: 206 pounds
NFL Network Pro Comparison: Jessie Bates
Player Bio: Cousin of Herb Adderley, the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back who starred for the Packers and Cowboys in the 1960's. Adderley was a three-way stud on the football field in high school (1,025 receiving yards, nine interceptions, seven touchdowns on kick returns). He started all 11 games as a true freshman for the Blue Hens, leading the team with eight pass breakups (51 tackles, two for loss). Word got out on Adderley's talent among Colonial Athletic Association coaches in 2016, as they named him third-team all-conference (49 stops, two interceptions, four pass breakups.) He stepped up his game as a junior, garnering first-team All-CAA notice with 78 tackles, four for loss, a team-high five interceptions (135 return yards), and three pass breakups. Adderley was a second-team AP FCS All-American and first-team all-conference player in 2018, leading the team with four interceptions and seven pass breakups to go along with 87 tackles, 1.5 for loss, in 12 starts. He also returned five kickoffs on the year (for 149 yards, 29.8 average), scoring on one of them.
Strengths:
Starting experience at both cornerback and safety
Appears twitched up and explosive as athlete
Smooth, extended backpedal gains ground into deep centerfield as safety
Fluid hips make change of direction look easy
No real hitch in his transitions no matter the direction
Lateral quickness and agility to tackle in space
Goes low to wrap and finish the legs
Has speed to range over top as single-high safety or recover against deep throws
Closing burst and length to rush in and challenge catch
Rakes at football at catch point and to create fumbles in run support
Displays cornerback's instincts and ball skills when he's in the area
High-point ball-hawk who combines ball-tracking with springy hops