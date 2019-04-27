Chargers Draft Ball-Hawking Safety Nasir Adderley in Round Two

Player Bio: Cousin of Herb Adderley, the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back who starred for the Packers and Cowboys in the 1960's. Adderley was a three-way stud on the football field in high school (1,025 receiving yards, nine interceptions, seven touchdowns on kick returns). He started all 11 games as a true freshman for the Blue Hens, leading the team with eight pass breakups (51 tackles, two for loss). Word got out on Adderley's talent among Colonial Athletic Association coaches in 2016, as they named him third-team all-conference (49 stops, two interceptions, four pass breakups.) He stepped up his game as a junior, garnering first-team All-CAA notice with 78 tackles, four for loss, a team-high five interceptions (135 return yards), and three pass breakups. Adderley was a second-team AP FCS All-American and first-team all-conference player in 2018, leading the team with four interceptions and seven pass breakups to go along with 87 tackles, 1.5 for loss, in 12 starts. He also returned five kickoffs on the year (for 149 yards, 29.8 average), scoring on one of them.