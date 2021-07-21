Derwin James and Oakley Team Up for Vision Clinic with OneSight

While backpacks, notebooks, and new clothes might be the first things that come to mind when someone hears "back-to-school," there's another vitally important thing every kid needs when beginning a new school year – proper vision.

Enter Derwin James, Oakley, and OneSight, a non-profit that provides vision care for those who need it most. The group teamed up to host a free vision clinic for kids and families in Inglewood's Edward Vincent Jr. Park this past Sunday, complete with a custom van that made prescription glasses on-site for anyone in need. Among the attendees were youth football players and cheerleaders from the Snoop Youth Football League, Pacific Coast Conference Youth Football & Cheer, and more.

Over the course of the day, kids and families transitioned through a number of stations in order to get a comprehensive assessment of their vision needs. Kids were then able to join Derwin for a Q&A and some light football drills while they waited for their very own glasses to be finished. Chargers and Oakley representatives were on hand to pass out swag, and even provided attendees with a take home lunch.