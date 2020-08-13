Derwin James Not Taking Anything for Granted in Third Season

"I learned patience," he mentioned. "Going through the injury and going through stuff you can't control, you just gotta stick to it. Stick to the rehab and take it day by day. It really just makes you have patience cause you want to be out there and you want to help your team as much as you can, but, you're not able to, so you have to find other ways to learn and keep yourself engaged in the game. That's what I kind of did with those five games I came back; I wasn't too far behind.

"(I'm) not taking nothing for granted. It could be your last play walking out, you never know. You've gotta approach it that way and take the game like that. Really, play like it's your last."

While the Chargers defense includes playmakers like James, Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, Casey Hayward and more, they added some new additions in free agency including Linval Joseph and Chris Harris Jr.

A lot goes into translating talent to the field, but James says it starts with finding the unit's identity.

In previous years, that identity could be forged during the preseason. But as we know, 2020 isn't a normal year. While James said it'll be a process for them to figure out from camp and on, he's confident the unit will come together as one.