Derek Watt Emerging as Versatile Weapon

The Wisconsin product has tasted success in limited opportunities over his first two seasons, hauling in six passes for 118 yards. That's good for a gaudy 19.2 average yards per reception, highlighted by a 53-yard catch and rumble in 2016 against the Denver Broncos.

No one is going to mistake Watt for the likes of Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and so on. Nonetheless, Watt's potential emergence is a boon to the Bolts as they need someone else to step up in the passing game following Hunter Henry's knee injury during OTAs.

Lynn believes the fullback can fill that role.

"Absolutely," he said. "You have to make up for that absence. I think Virgil Green is doing a good job right now picking up where Hunter left off. We'll spread the ball where we can have matchups. It's a match up game. If we can get Derek on a linebacker because that's a better matchup, then that's what we are going to do."

Keeping the defense guessing is vital in the NFL. While it's no guarantee, seeing a fullback on the field is sometimes a telltale sign that a run is coming. However, should Watt emerge as the playmaker he's shown hints of during training camp, then defenses must be on their heels whenever he's in the backfield.

"When you have a fullback that can catch in the passing game, and affect the passing game, you can get the defense in certain personnel groupings that they aren't necessarily expecting pass," Watt explained. "You might get a linebacker covering you instead of a safety covering you, and you can have an advantage there. And it helps the offensive coordinator get some better matchups that he wants, so I want to show my versatility. Fullback, most people think hard blocking, all that kind of stuff. That's obviously the biggest part of the position, but there definitely is an aspect of being a part of the passing game."