Who Are Dane Brugler's Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospects?

The NFL and collegiate football seasons are hitting the home stretch, with the 2027 NFL Draft rapidly approaching as well.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler compiled his latest top 50 Big Board with the college football regular season having less than a month remaining.

And there's been some movement since he last compiled his list in August.

Brugler has 28 offensive players to 22 defensive players in his top 50 this time around, as initially it was 26 offense to 24 defense, with quarterbacks and edge rushers tying for the most at eight.

However, the draft analyst's top five is led by the same player from a couple of months ago in Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith at No. 1.

Behind him is Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker at No. 2, edge rusher Colin Simmons at No. 3, Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore at No. 4 and Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker rounding out the group at No. 5.

But as Brugler notes, these rankings could look a lot different by January as there is still a lot left in the air about who returns to school and who enters the draft.

Brugler wrote: