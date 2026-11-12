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Who Are Dane Brugler's Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospects?

Nov 12, 2026 at 07:00 AM
Author Image
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

The NFL and collegiate football seasons are hitting the home stretch, with the 2027 NFL Draft rapidly approaching as well.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler compiled his latest top 50 Big Board with the college football regular season having less than a month remaining.

And there's been some movement since he last compiled his list in August.

Brugler has 28 offensive players to 22 defensive players in his top 50 this time around, as initially it was 26 offense to 24 defense, with quarterbacks and edge rushers tying for the most at eight.

However, the draft analyst's top five is led by the same player from a couple of months ago in Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith at No. 1.

Behind him is Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker at No. 2, edge rusher Colin Simmons at No. 3, Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore at No. 4 and Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker rounding out the group at No. 5.

But as Brugler notes, these rankings could look a lot different by January as there is still a lot left in the air about who returns to school and who enters the draft.

Brugler wrote:

With the new five-in-five eligibility rule in college, only five players on this board are locks for the 2027 class. The rest still have eligibility left, if they want to use it. The decision-making process will be extra fascinating this year.

Photos: Chargers Host Boots & Bolts Visits

The Los Angeles Chargers welcome Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar for the Boots & Bolts Visit. Service members receive a tour of the team's facility before meeting Chargers players following practice as part of a series of visits celebrating and recognizing military personnel.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
5 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
6 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
7 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
8 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
9 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
10 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
11 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
12 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
13 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
14 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
15 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
16 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
17 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
18 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
19 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
20 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
21 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
22 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
23 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
24 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
25 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
26 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
27 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
28 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
29 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
30 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
31 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
32 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
33 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
34 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
35 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
36 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
37 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
38 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
39 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
40 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
41 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
42 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
43 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
44 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
45 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
46 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
47 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
48 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
49 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
50 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
51 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
52 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
53 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
54 / 54

The Los Angeles Chargers host the annual Boots & Bolts program with Military Veterans on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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Closely behind the position groups with the most is wide receivers who have three in Brugler's Top 20, including Smith.

Offensive tackles then follow with five players in the top 50, with LSU's Jordan Seaton the highest at No. 8, as well as cornerbacks and defensive tackles both at four players in the rankings.

Brugler's colleague at The Athletic Nick Baumgardner released a recent mock draft, where he had the Bolts taking Smith out of Ohio State, the top ranked player on the top 50.

The remaining college football season will surely bring some change ahead of the offseason, as well as decisions on whether to enter the draft, but the board is beginning to take some shape.

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