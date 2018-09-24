Costly Miscues Doom Bolts…Yet Philip Rivers is as Encouraged as Ever

With the Rams in the red zone, Jared Goff fired into the end zone but was picked off by Derwin James. Unfortunately, the safety didn't stay in the end zone, taking the ball out before going out of bounds at the one-yard line. After the Chargers couldn't muster many yards on the ensuing drive, Drew Kaser's punt was blocked in the end zone and was recovered by the Rams for the touchdown.

James said his intent was not to bring the ball out of his end zone, but his momentum prevented him from staying behind the goal line for the touchback.

"It was my momentum carrying me because I had to travel so far to get to (the interception)," he said. "I was trying to get the ball out of bounds. I was trying to, but my momentum took me out."

Still, while that was a crushing sequence, that's not the single reason why the Chargers fell to the Rams. Instead, it was several just like that one that added up to be too much to overcome.

Overall, it clearly wasn't the cleanest game on the field, yet Head Coach Anthony Lynn put the brunt of the loss on his shoulders. He admitted his team made too many mistakes, but in the end, stressed how the buck stops with him.