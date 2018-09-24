Quick Observations from the 35-23 Loss to the Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-2 on the season after falling to the Los Angeles Rams, 35-23.
Stat of the Game:
Melvin Gordon passed Don Woods for the seventh-most career rushing yards in Chargers history with a 20-yard run in the first quarter in which he hurdled a defender.
Play of the Game:
On 2nd-and-12 from the Rams' 42-yard line midway through the first quarter, Philip Rivers dropped back and then dropped a dime deep to Mike Williams. The wide receiver cradled it in over his right shoulder, holding onto it as he hit the ground in the end zone to give the Chargers their first touchdown of the day.
Turning Point:
Facing a 1st-and-10 from their own 44, Rivers tossed a short pass to Keenan Allen, who then took it downfield for 10 yards. However, Aqib Talib came in and forced a fumble on Allen. Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner recovered the ball to give his team possession. Three plays later, Jared Goff and Cooper Kupp connected for a 53-yard touchdown to give the Rams a 28-13 lead.
It Was Over When:
After forcing the first Rams punt of the game, the Chargers offense got to work with 7:39 left in the fourth. While they ended up getting to the Rams' 19, the team went for it on 4th-and-7, where Rivers tossed a short pass to Austin Ekeler. Ekeler took the pass in for six yards; however, John Johnson forced the fumble which Ndamukong Suh recovered. From that point forward, the Rams never relinquished possession of the ball.
Bolt Quotebook
"We have to figure out where to get pressure on the quarterback. That's what's missing right now." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn
"It's not an every Sunday occurrence you see the ball going up and down the field on that defense like we were able to do it. But we just weren't as consistent the first half. The key things I took away from it was red zone possession, when we kicked the field goal and then we had the turnover and a couple of the early possessions where we just didn't get going. We didn't get going and once they got the two score lead, we never could really get it back to one. I know you all know I'm the ultimate optimist, but I leave this game encouraged again…" – QB Philip Rivers
"We're a good football team. This game doesn't change that. I know the guys that I come to work with, I know the capabilities of those guys. Those capabilities just have to come together on the same day and they will." –NT Damion Square
Odds and Ends
The Rams outgained the Chargers in total yardage 521-356. Additionally, they held an edge through the air (350-215) and on the ground (171-141).
Mike Williams led the wideouts in receptions (four) and yards (81). The latter was a single-game career high for him. He also had his first multi-touchdown game of his professional career.
Denzel Perryman paced the defense with 10 total tackles.
Brandon Mebane recorded the Chargers' first forced fumble of the year, with Desmond King recovering it early in the first quarter. Mebane also had the unit's lone sack of the day, as well as one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one pass defensed.
Derwin James recorded his first career interception with a pick in the end zone.
Casey Hayward served as today's honorary captain.
Inactives for the Chargers included WR Travis Benjamin, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, C Cole Toner, RT Joe Barksdale, G Forrest Lamp, DT T.Y. McGill and DE Joey Bosa.
