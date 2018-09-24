Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Quick Observations from the 35-23 Loss to the Rams

Sep 23, 2018 at 05:31 PM
Ricky Henne & Hayley Elwood
The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-2 on the season after falling to the Los Angeles Rams, 35-23.

Stat of the Game:

Melvin Gordon passed Don Woods for the seventh-most career rushing yards in Chargers history with a 20-yard run in the first quarter in which he hurdled a defender.

Play of the Game:

On 2nd-and-12 from the Rams' 42-yard line midway through the first quarter, Philip Rivers dropped back and then dropped a dime deep to Mike Williams. The wide receiver cradled it in over his right shoulder, holding onto it as he hit the ground in the end zone to give the Chargers their first touchdown of the day.

Turning Point:

Facing a 1st-and-10 from their own 44, Rivers tossed a short pass to Keenan Allen, who then took it downfield for 10 yards. However, Aqib Talib came in and forced a fumble on Allen. Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner recovered the ball to give his team possession. Three plays later, Jared Goff and Cooper Kupp connected for a 53-yard touchdown to give the Rams a 28-13 lead.

It Was Over When:

After forcing the first Rams punt of the game, the Chargers offense got to work with 7:39 left in the fourth. While they ended up getting to the Rams' 19, the team went for it on 4th-and-7, where Rivers tossed a short pass to Austin Ekeler. Ekeler took the pass in for six yards; however, John Johnson forced the fumble which Ndamukong Suh recovered. From that point forward, the Rams never relinquished possession of the ball.

Bolt Quotebook

"We have to figure out where to get pressure on the quarterback. That's what's missing right now." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"It's not an every Sunday occurrence you see the ball going up and down the field on that defense like we were able to do it. But we just weren't as consistent the first half. The key things I took away from it was red zone possession, when we kicked the field goal and then we had the turnover and a couple of the early possessions where we just didn't get going. We didn't get going and once they got the two score lead, we never could really get it back to one. I know you all know I'm the ultimate optimist, but I leave this game encouraged again…" – QB Philip Rivers

"We're a good football team. This game doesn't change that. I know the guys that I come to work with, I know the capabilities of those guys. Those capabilities just have to come together on the same day and they will." –NT Damion Square

Odds and Ends

The Rams outgained the Chargers in total yardage 521-356. Additionally, they held an edge through the air (350-215) and on the ground (171-141).

Mike Williams led the wideouts in receptions (four) and yards (81). The latter was a single-game career high for him. He also had his first multi-touchdown game of his professional career.

Denzel Perryman paced the defense with 10 total tackles.

Brandon Mebane recorded the Chargers' first forced fumble of the year, with Desmond King recovering it early in the first quarter. Mebane also had the unit's lone sack of the day, as well as one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one pass defensed.

Derwin James recorded his first career interception with a pick in the end zone.

Casey Hayward served as today's honorary captain.

Inactives for the Chargers included WR Travis Benjamin, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, C Cole Toner, RT Joe Barksdale, G Forrest Lamp, DT T.Y. McGill and DE Joey Bosa.

Chargers vs. Rams In-Game

View the best of the Chargers as they face off against the Los Angeles Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Melvin Gordon leaps over defenders during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
1 / 42

Mike Nowak

Mike Nowak
2 / 42
Mike Nowak
3 / 42
Mike Nowak
Philip Rivers calls a play during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
4 / 42

Philip Rivers calls a play during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Darius Philon celebrates a tackle during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
5 / 42

Darius Philon celebrates a tackle during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Jahleel Addae during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
6 / 42

Jahleel Addae during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Desmond King celebrates a forcing a fumble during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
7 / 42

Desmond King celebrates a forcing a fumble during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Desmond King and Jahleel Addae celebrate King's forced fumble during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
8 / 42

Desmond King and Jahleel Addae celebrate King's forced fumble during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Brandon Mebane forces a fumble during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
9 / 42

Brandon Mebane forces a fumble during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Jacob Gonzalez
Melvin Ingram during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
10 / 42

Melvin Ingram during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Jacob Gonzalez
11 / 42
Jacob Gonzalez
Chargers defenders stop run during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
12 / 42

Chargers defenders stop run during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Kyzir White and Denzel Perryman on the sidelines during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
13 / 42

Kyzir White and Denzel Perryman on the sidelines during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Chargers offense during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
14 / 42

Chargers offense during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Isaac Rochell during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
15 / 42

Isaac Rochell during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Mike Williams leaps for a touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
16 / 42

Mike Williams leaps for a touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Mike Williams leaps for a touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
17 / 42

Mike Williams leaps for a touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Jacob Gonzalez
Mike Williams scores a touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
18 / 42

Mike Williams scores a touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Jacob Gonzalez
Derwin James completes his first NFL interception during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
19 / 42

Derwin James completes his first NFL interception during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Jacob Gonzalez
Derwin James celebrates his first interception during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
20 / 42

Derwin James celebrates his first interception during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
The Bolts pose after Derwin James' interception during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
21 / 42

The Bolts pose after Derwin James' interception during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Derwin James celebrates his first interception during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
22 / 42

Derwin James celebrates his first interception during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Melvin Ingram during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
23 / 42

Melvin Ingram during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
24 / 42
Mike Nowak
Antonio Gates catches a pass from Philip Rivers during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
25 / 42

Antonio Gates catches a pass from Philip Rivers during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Melvin Gordon scores a touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
26 / 42

Melvin Gordon scores a touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Melvin Gordon and Derek Watt celebrate Gordon's touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
27 / 42

Melvin Gordon and Derek Watt celebrate Gordon's touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Melvin Gordon celebrates his touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
28 / 42

Melvin Gordon celebrates his touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Jacob Gonzalez
Jahleel Addae makes a tackle during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
29 / 42

Jahleel Addae makes a tackle during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Melvin Gordon runs downfield for a touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
30 / 42

Melvin Gordon runs downfield for a touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Mike Williams catches a pass from Philip Rivers for a touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
31 / 42

Mike Williams catches a pass from Philip Rivers for a touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Mike Williams holds on to the ball for a touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
32 / 42

Mike Williams holds on to the ball for a touchdown during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Mike Williams scores his second touchdown of the game during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
33 / 42

Mike Williams scores his second touchdown of the game during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
The team celebrates Mike Williams' second touchdown of the day during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
34 / 42

The team celebrates Mike Williams' second touchdown of the day during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Melvin Gordon runs downfield during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
35 / 42

Melvin Gordon runs downfield during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Austin Ekeler keeps the ball in his grasp while running downfield during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
36 / 42

Austin Ekeler keeps the ball in his grasp while running downfield during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Austin Ekeler runs the ball during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
37 / 42

Austin Ekeler runs the ball during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
38 / 42

Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Caleb Sturgis kicks an extra point during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
39 / 42

Caleb Sturgis kicks an extra point during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Melvin Gordon runs downfield during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
40 / 42

Melvin Gordon runs downfield during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
Tyrell Williams runs downfield during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
41 / 42

Tyrell Williams runs downfield during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
The team huddles on the field during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
42 / 42

The team huddles on the field during the Bolts' matchup against the LA Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Nowak
