Quick Observations from the 35-23 Loss to the Rams

Turning Point:

Facing a 1st-and-10 from their own 44, Rivers tossed a short pass to Keenan Allen, who then took it downfield for 10 yards. However, Aqib Talib came in and forced a fumble on Allen. Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner recovered the ball to give his team possession. Three plays later, Jared Goff and Cooper Kupp connected for a 53-yard touchdown to give the Rams a 28-13 lead.

It Was Over When:

After forcing the first Rams punt of the game, the Chargers offense got to work with 7:39 left in the fourth. While they ended up getting to the Rams' 19, the team went for it on 4th-and-7, where Rivers tossed a short pass to Austin Ekeler. Ekeler took the pass in for six yards; however, John Johnson forced the fumble which Ndamukong Suh recovered. From that point forward, the Rams never relinquished possession of the ball.

Bolt Quotebook

"We have to figure out where to get pressure on the quarterback. That's what's missing right now." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"It's not an every Sunday occurrence you see the ball going up and down the field on that defense like we were able to do it. But we just weren't as consistent the first half. The key things I took away from it was red zone possession, when we kicked the field goal and then we had the turnover and a couple of the early possessions where we just didn't get going. We didn't get going and once they got the two score lead, we never could really get it back to one. I know you all know I'm the ultimate optimist, but I leave this game encouraged again…" – QB Philip Rivers