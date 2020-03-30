Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Transactions

Presented by

Monday, Mar 30, 2020 03:55 PM

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tackle Bryan Bulaga, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., defensive tackle Linval Joseph and linebacker Nick Vigil.

This is a 2019 photo of Bruno Reagan of the Los Angeles Chargers NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Chargers active roster as of Thursday, May 9, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Bryan Bulaga

# T

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 314 lbs
  • College: Iowa

Bulaga, a 2010 first-round selection, has started 111 regular-season games and an additional 18 postseason contests, all with the Green Bay Packers. As a rookie in 2010, Bulaga blocked along an offensive line that helped the Packers defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. In doing so, the Iowa product became the first rookie in NFL history to start at right tackle in a Super Bowl victory.

Bulaga earned second-team All-Pro recognition from Pro Football Focus while blocking for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2011, Rodgers' first NFL Most Valuable Player season. In 10 seasons on the Green Bay line, Bulaga has blocked for Rodgers to throw 4,000-plus yards six times, including a second NFL MVP season in 2014.

In joining Los Angeles, Bulaga is reunited with Chargers offensive line coach James Campen, who served as his position coach in Green Bay for the first nine seasons of his career.

This is a 2019 photo of Derrick Gore of the Los Angeles Chargers NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Chargers active roster as of Thursday, May 9, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Chris Harris Jr. 

#25 CB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 199 lbs
  • College: Kansas

Signed by Denver as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas in 2011, Harris spent nine seasons with the Broncos, appearing in 139 games with 121 starts. He is one of the most decorated undrafted cornerbacks of all-time, with his four Pro Bowl selections tying with Brent Grimes for the most by an undrafted cornerback since 1989.

Harris was recognized as a first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press in 2016, where he had 63 tackles (57 solo), two interceptions, a forced fumble and a recovery. He was a second-team All-Pro the season before when he helped Denver defeat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

With four career interceptions returned for touchdowns, Harris is just the fifth undrafted player in the last 40-plus years (1978) to total that many pick-sixes.

This is a 2019 photo of McGill T.Y of the Los Angeles Chargers NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Chargers active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Linval Joseph

#95 DT

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 329 lbs
  • College: East Carolina

A two-time Pro Bowler, Joseph has played in 141 career games, including 134 starts, with the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. Joseph, New York's second-round selection in the 2010 NFL Draft, has totaled 525 tackles to date, the most over that span by any interior defensive linemen. In his second season with the Giants and first as a starter, Joseph helped the New York defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

Joseph signed with the Vikings prior to the 2014 season and was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week in 2015 after a 10-tackle performance in Week 9 that included three tackles for loss, becoming just the fourth defensive tackle in Vikings history to win the award.

The Vikings' Defensive MVP for the 2015 season, Joseph started all 93 contests he played with Minnesota, including five in the postseason.

This is a 2019 photo of Bosa Joey of the Los Angeles Chargers NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Chargers active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Nick Vigil

#59 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 235 lbs
  • College: Utah State

Vigil joins the Bolts after spending the first four years of his career with Cincinnati, working his way from special teams to the team's starter at linebacker. He totaled 111 tackles (60 solo) with a sack, a forced fumble, two recoveries and an interception in 16 starts last season. Vigil had four games in 2019 with at least 11 tackles, including a streak of three-straight contests.

Selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Utah State, Vigil served as a defensive playmaker for the Aggies, earning first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors in each of his last two seasons. He was the only Football Bowl Subdivision player to be credited with at least nine tackles in every game during the 2015 season.

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves [PDF]

Related Content

Los Angeles Wildcats offensive lineman Storm Norton (72) runs downfield during an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tackle Storm Norton

Norton most recently played for the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats, where he was voted a captain by his teammates.
Dallas Renegades tight end Donald Parham (49) before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. St. Louis won 15-9. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Donald Parham Jr.

Parham comes to Los Angeles after playing for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Darius Jennings warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver Darius Jennings

Jennings, a four-year NFL veteran, comes to the Chargers from the Tennessee Titans. 
Carolina Panthers guard Trai Turner (70) blocks during a week 5 NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 in Detroit. Carolina won 27-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Los Angeles Chargers Acquire Five-Time Pro Bowl Guard Trai Turner

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired guard Trai Turner from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for tackle Russell Okung.
Chargers Tender Offers to Davis, Rochell and Scott
news

Chargers Tender Offers to Davis, Rochell and Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers placed a tender on cornerback Michael Davis (second round) along with exclusive rights free agents defensive end Isaac Rochell and tackle Trent Scott.
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - IND 24]
news

Chargers Make Pair of Roster Moves, Part Ways with Thomas Davis Sr. and Brandon Mebane

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of LB Thomas Davis Sr. and NT Brandon Mebane.
Chargers Place Franchise Tag on Hunter Henry
news

Chargers Place Franchise Tag on Hunter Henry

The Los Angeles Chargers announced today that the team has placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry.
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - CHI 16]
news

Chargers and Austin Ekeler Agree to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to a multi-year extension with running back Austin Ekeler.
Training Camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
news

Chargers Sign Eight Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

All eight players finished the 2019 season on the team's practice squad.
Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 21, 2018 in London, England. Final score: TEN 19 - LAC 20
news

Chargers Activate Derwin James and Adrian Phillips

The Los Angeles Chargers activated S Derwin James and S Adrian Phillips from reserve/injured; designated for return, in addition to other transactions.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
news

Chargers Promote Tevaughn Campbell to Active Roster

The Bolts also signed LB Malik Jefferson to the practice squad.

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising