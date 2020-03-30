Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

Signed by Denver as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas in 2011, Harris spent nine seasons with the Broncos, appearing in 139 games with 121 starts. He is one of the most decorated undrafted cornerbacks of all-time, with his four Pro Bowl selections tying with Brent Grimes for the most by an undrafted cornerback since 1989.

Harris was recognized as a first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press in 2016, where he had 63 tackles (57 solo), two interceptions, a forced fumble and a recovery. He was a second-team All-Pro the season before when he helped Denver defeat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.