Chris Harris Jr. Named Week 8 NFLPA Community MVP

Chris Harris Jr. was named the NFLPA's Week Community 8 MVP after distributing 500 bags of clothing and hygiene essentials to those experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles through his very own Chris Harris Jr. Foundation's Chris Cares Winter Handout.
The Chargers cornerback has wasted no time making an impact in his local community since joining the Bolts in 2020, and Thursday's event was just the most recent example of his passion for helping those who need it most.
"We wanted to be able to make an impact out here," Harris Jr. said. "Just to be able to provide for these families, it's a hard time; so just to provide them food and hygiene kits, to make an impact [is special.] We've tried to make an impact in different ways to be able to help ... Coming here, it wasn't going to stop me from being able to impact the community, we just wanted to continue to make it grow."
The NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to Harris Jr.'s charity or foundation of his choice for being named the Community MVP.
Additionally, Aldine Sports Association will create custom tees and hoodies featuring Harris Jr. as this week's Community MVP superhero. Products can be purchased on ASA's website, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Harris Jr.s' foundation or charity of choice.
