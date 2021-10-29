Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chris Harris Jr. Named Week 8 NFLPA Community MVP

Oct 29, 2021 at 12:21 PM
211031-Harris-Community

Chris Harris Jr. was named the NFLPA's Week Community 8 MVP after distributing 500 bags of clothing and hygiene essentials to those experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles through his very own Chris Harris Jr. Foundation's Chris Cares Winter Handout.

The Chargers cornerback has wasted no time making an impact in his local community since joining the Bolts in 2020, and Thursday's event was just the most recent example of his passion for helping those who need it most.

"We wanted to be able to make an impact out here," Harris Jr. said. "Just to be able to provide for these families, it's a hard time; so just to provide them food and hygiene kits, to make an impact [is special.] We've tried to make an impact in different ways to be able to help ... Coming here, it wasn't going to stop me from being able to impact the community, we just wanted to continue to make it grow."

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to Harris Jr.'s charity or foundation of his choice for being named the Community MVP.

Additionally, Aldine Sports Association will create custom tees and hoodies featuring Harris Jr. as this week's Community MVP superhero. Products can be purchased on ASA's website, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Harris Jr.s' foundation or charity of choice.

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers and Melissa's Produce Team Up for Hunger Action Month

Members of the Chargers partnered with Melissa's Produce for two hunger-focused events during the month of September.
news

"A Chance to Compete"

This is the story of how head coach Brandon Staley has given a Chargers fan "the light to keep surviving."
news

Chargers & Snoop Dogg Unveil New Nike Uniforms for Inglewood Chargers

"To see [the uniforms] and know that they came from the Chargers, they're big brothers, basically! It's huge for them."
news

Chargers Finalize Helmet Donation on a Night of Remembrance 

Ahead of their game last Thursday, Compton Centennial and Gardena High Schools paid tribute to two young men who tragically lost their lives last October.
news

Chargers & Nike Team Up for Girl Scouts Flag Football Camp

Approximately 150 girls from Girl Scouts chapters throughout Southern California took part in the camp which aimed to help grow the game for all.
news

Chargers, Xenith Donate Helmets to Los Angeles High School Football Programs

"The Chargers strongly believe that youth sports play a critical role in teaching important life skills like teamwork and leadership, creating safe spaces for many of our local youth, and bringing communities together. We can't thank Xenith enough for partnering with us to donate these helmets."
news

Chargers Host Athletic Training Student Scholarship Recipients

The Bolts have PFATS and NFL Foundation Ethnic Minority and Female Athletic Training Student Scholarship Program recipients joining them for training camp in 2021.
news

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

"To take these 14 kids who worked so hard, went through the Academy, studied and fought hard, to graduate and come here today as part of game day is something I think that will affect their lives forever."
news

Derwin James and Oakley Team Up for Vision Clinic with OneSight

"With the collaboration of Derwin James, the Chargers, and Oakley, we had a really successful clinic here in Inglewood.  When you realize that one in four children in the United States needs some type of visual correction, we're just glad we can do our part."
news

Chargers Host First '11-On' Competition with Nike

This past Sunday, the Bolts hosted the first Los Angeles Chargers x Nike 11-On event for eight high school football programs throughout Southern California.
news

Chargers Honor Memory of Local High School Coach with Don Shula Coach of the Year Nomination

The Los Angeles Chargers have posthumously nominated Montebello High School Assistant Coach Gabriel Arellano as the team's 2020-2021 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | DJ

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
Latest News
Advertising