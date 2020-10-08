Chris Harris Jr. Makes First Splash in L.A. Community with "Fun Friday"

While still one of the newest members of the Bolts, Chris Harris Jr. is wasting no time getting involved in the Los Angeles community.

Last week, the four-time Pro Bowler set up a "Fun Friday" event at two Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro L.A. sites arranging for Hot Dog On A Stick food trucks at each location.

Although the 10th year cornerback is on injured reserve and unable to attend the event in person, kids were encouraged to take their photo with a life-size cutout of Harris Jr. after picking up their food.

"I started doing 'Fun Fridays' to try and give the kids something to look forward to, while helping to provide the basic necessities they need to thrive," Harris Jr. said. "These are tough times for everyone, and I know every bit of help counts. This was my first Los Angeles foundation event, and I'm excited to be back helping in the community. Although I couldn't be there in person, I'm glad my wife and foundation co-founder, Leah, was there to represent!"

Chris and Leah formed the Chris Harris Jr. Foundation in 2012 to provide underprivileged youth, aka 'underdogs,' with unique opportunities so they can more adequately achieve their goals.

Harris Jr. always viewed himself as an underdog, since the Super Bowl Champion was not heavily recruited out of high school and went undrafted after a successful college career.

The Tulsa, Okla. native believes there are thousands of children in Los Angeles and across the country who are also underdogs, so his foundation's mission is to help those kids rise above their circumstances and strive for greatness.