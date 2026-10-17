Chargers Activate Lambert-Smith; Sign Murphy to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the Bolts released wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The team also signed outside linebacker Caleb Murphy to the active roster, filling the spot vacated by fullback Alec Ingold being placed on Reserve/Injured. In addition, the Bolts elevated offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill and cornerback Isas Waxter from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

A fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Chargers (158th overall), Lambert-Smith has appeared in 11 games for the Bolts, including two starts. He hauled in five passes as a rookie for 51 yards (10.2 avg.) and a touchdown, while adding 18 kickoff returns for 418 yards (23.2 avg.). During the 2026 preseason, Lambert-Smith led the team with seven receptions for 93 yards (13.3 avg.). He also added a 28-yard kickoff return and a pair of punt returns for 15 yards (7.5 avg.).

In 2024 at Auburn, Lambert-Smith earned second-team All-SEC honors after posting 50 catches for 981 yards (19.6 avg.) and eight touchdowns. One of college football's fastest players, his 19.6-yard receiving average during his final college season was the best in the country among players with at least 45 catches. Lambert-Smith transferred to Auburn from Penn State, where he played four seasons (2020-23) and was the only player in Nittany Lions history with multiple 80-yard receptions. He started 49-of-60 career games at Penn State and Auburn, totaling 176 catches for 2,702 yards (15.4 avg.) and 19 touchdowns.

Murphy has appeared in 21 career games with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, totaling nine tackles (five solo) a half-sack and a quarterback hit. He has been a regular contributor on special teams, totaling 10 special teams tackles in his career. Murphy, who was elevated for last week's game and made his 2026 debut for the Bolts at Buffalo, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State in 2023, signing with the Titans. A native of Dowagiac, Mich., Murphy was named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2021 after posting 63 tackles, 14.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss to help Ferris State win the NCAA Division II National title. One year later, he set an NCAA single-season record with 25.5 sacks and tied an NCAA record with 39 tackles for loss, helping Ferris State repeat as NCAA Division II National Champions.

Brunskill, who was a standard elevation last week, has started 71-of-109 career regular-season games along the offensive line for San Francisco, Tennessee, Miami and Los Angeles. In 2021, he was San Francisco's starting right guard, opening all 17 regular-season games and three postseason contests to help the 49ers to an NFC Championship appearance. As an undrafted rookie in 2019, Brunskill pled on a line that helped quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo win Sporting News Comeback Player of the Year en route to an NFC title and a Super Bowl appearance. Brunskill has appeared in nine career postseason contests, making three starts.

A Southern California native, Brunskill played collegiately at San Diego State, earning second-team All-Mountain West Conference honors and the team's Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior in 2016. That season, he was on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, which annually recognizes the collegiate athlete who does the most community service, among other attributes. Brunskill was a walk-on at San Diego State, beginning his career as a tight end. Overall, he started 32-of-54 career games over four seasons (2013-16) after redshirting in 2012.