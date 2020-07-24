Chargers to Launch Hard Knocks Post Show LIVE on August 11

To complement the 15th edition of HBO's Hard Knocks franchise, the Los Angeles Chargers are taking this summer football tradition to the next level with a first-of-its-kind aftershow.

At the conclusion of each of the five episodes of Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, fans can continue the conversation on Hard Knocks Post Show LIVE, available across several Chargers media properties. Hear immediate reaction from Chargers fans, insiders and alumni, learn more about the players featured in the show and connect with members of the Hard Knocks camera crew for exclusive insight on what went into the making of each episode.

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles debuts on Tuesday, August 11 at 7 p.m. PT on HBO.

"We're excited to participate in one of the signature elements of the NFL season, Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, which will provide an in-depth look at Chargers training camp and our road to kickoff," said Steve Ziff, the Chargers' chief marketing officer. "In trying to provide our fans with even more behind-the-scenes access, we've created the first-ever live post-show, Hard Knocks Post Show LIVE.

"We're constantly looking for ways to break new content boundaries while deepening the relationship between our players and fans, and this show is a perfect example. Hard Knocks Post Show LIVE will allow our fans to continue the conversation, provide immediate reaction and go behind the camera lens to learn how the show was created."