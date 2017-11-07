Chargers Surprise NFL FLAG L.A. Team with Trip to Nationals

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers once again hosted one of NFL FLAG's official regional tournaments for nearly 500 young athletes. While only eight NFL teams are selected to host a regional tournament, every franchise is given the opportunity to send one lucky 13-14-year-old boys flag football squad to represent them in the upcoming NFL FLAG National Championships in Florida.

On Sunday, the Bolts selected a team from NFL FLAG L.A. for the once in a lifetime opportunity.

"An amazing event like this one will bring families together, build confidence and provide a terrific outlet for our kid athletes," said Commissioner of NFL FLAG L.A. Tony Son. "For the league, it just shows we can provide a platform to help bridge life-changing events for all of our players."

The lucky team was chosen based upon their outstanding sportsmanship and performance as they made a deep push into the playoffs of their regional tournament. During the week of the Pro Bowl, the team will play their Championships at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.