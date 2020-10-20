Chargers & Subway Team Up for Virtual PLAY 60

The Los Angeles Chargers teamed up with Subway and Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to host the first Virtual NFL PLAY 60 of the 2020 school year. Although the team was not able to be with the students on campus due to COVID-19 protocols, they managed to create a fun and engaging workout virtually.

Approximately 50 students and staff from Stowers Elementary School in Cerritos joined along in the fitness fun. The students participated in a 45-minute workout which emphasized the importance of staying physically active while learning from home.

To celebrate the end of the workout, the students received a surprise message from Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen. Allen encouraged the students to lead a healthy lifestyle and taught them the Footlong Shuffle dance. The Footlong Shuffle is a campaign Subway is doing with the NFL where every time a player does the shuffle in a game this season, Subway helps raise money for its PLAY 60 Programs.