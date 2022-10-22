Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Bandy led the Chargers this preseason with 18 receptions for 172 yards (9.6 avg.) and two touchdowns, while also contributing at returner. He appeared in the last three games, hauling in three passes for 53 yards (17.7 avg.) and registering a special teams tackle. Bandy played two seasons in The Spring League with the Conquerors, tying for the team lead in receptions in 2021.
The 5-10, 190-pound receiver was a two-time FCS All-America selection at the University of San Diego, finishing his career as one of the most decorated receivers in program history. Bandy ended his career ranked fourth in receptions (192), No. 3 in receiving yards (3,294) and fifth in touchdown catches (28) in school history. His single-season school-record 1,698 receiving yards in 2018 are the sixth-most in a single season in FCS history.
Bertolet (pronounced BURR-tuh-let) kicked in the team's Week 5 win over Cleveland, totaling 12 points scored by making all six kicks in the game (three field goals, three PATs). He kicked for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL, converting 11 field goal attempts and nine extra points to total 42 points scored on the season. Bertolet also kicked for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in 2021 and the Alliance of American Football's Salt Lake Stallions in 2019. With the Tiger-Cats, he totaled 86 points on the year by making 13 extra points and 23 field goals. He converted nine field goals with the Stallions. After redshirting in 2011, Bertolet played four seasons at Texas A&M and made 37 career field goals for the Aggies, including eight from 50-plus yards.
