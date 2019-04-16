Chargers Schedule to be Announced on Wednesday

We've known the who and the where…but there's nothing like finding out the when.

Well, we don't need to wait that much longer as the league will release the 2019 regular season schedule Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. PT.

We'll have wall-to-wall coverage once the schedule is released, but in case you forgot, the Chargers are set to play the NFC North and AFC South in addition to their AFC West rivals twice. Meanwhile, the two teams the Bolts will face based on where they finished in last year's standings are the Pittsburgh Steelers (home) and Miami Dolphins (away).

In addition to the Steelers, the Chargers will welcome the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders to Dignity Health Sports Park. As a reminder, the team will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca.

Meanwhile, in addition to heading to Miami, Denver, Kansas City and Oakland, the Bolts will travel to face the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.