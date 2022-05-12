Los Angeles Chargers Host Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 Season Opener

The National Football League today announced that the Los Angeles Chargers will open the 2022 regular season at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, marking the team's first-ever home game against the Raiders on NFL Kickoff Weekend. A rematch of last season's NFL regular-season finale on Sunday Night Football, the divisional clash will kick at 1:25 p.m. PT and air on CBS.

The Chargers have faced the Raiders eight times to open a season — all on the road — winning the last three season-opening matchups. The 2022 opener is the Bolts' earliest home contest against the Raiders since the two squared off in Week 2 of the 1980 season. Los Angeles has played the Raiders four times in home openers, sporting a 3-1 record in those games.

In their most recent SoFi Stadium meeting, the Bolts defeated the Raiders 28-14 in a Week 4 Monday Night Football showdown. Highlights of that game included quarterback Justin Herbert throwing for three touchdowns and running back Austin Ekeler scoring a pair of touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving), while outside linebacker Joey Bosa had a sack and safety Derwin James had a game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter.