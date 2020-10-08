Chargers-Saints Week 5 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and the New Orleans Saints as we head into the fifth week of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Nasir Adderley
|S
|Shoulder
|FP
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|Triceps/Knee
|DNP
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|Back
|DNP
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Dan Feeney
|C/G
|Elbow
|FP
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|S
|Groin
|FP
|Cole Mazza
|LS
|Ankle
|FP
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|LB
|Ankle
|FP
|Storm Norton
|T
|Knee
|FP
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|Ribs/Chest
|LP
|Jerry Tillery
|DT
|Ankle
|FP
|Trai Turner
|G
|Groin
|DNP
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
New Orleans Saints:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Jared Cook
|TE
|Groin
|LP
|Marcus Davenport
|DE
|Toe
|LP
|Justin Hardee
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Deonte Harris
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Trey Hendrickson
|DE
|Groin
|LP
|Janoris Jenkins
|CB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Malcolm Jenkins
|S
|Knee
|LP
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Andrus Peat
|G
|Ankle
|LP
|Ryan Ramczyk
|T
|Concussion
|LP
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
*NIR* - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed