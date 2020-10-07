Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

Oct 07, 2020 at 01:49 PM
100720_H2WNO_CMS

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) take on the New Orleans Saints (2-2) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in Week 5.

MATCHUP

  • The Chargers boast a 7-5 all-time advantage over the Saints. This marks the first-ever matchup between the Saints and Chargers on Monday Night Football.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Monday, October 12, 2020
  • Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT

LOCATION

  • Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

WATCH ON TV

Network: ESPN

Play-by-play: Steve Levy

Analyst: Louis Riddick & Brian Griese

Sideline: Lisa Salters

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live Streams available on the following platforms for those nation-wide for MNF:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Data charges may apply.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.

Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.

Radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across a number of stations: KOGO-AM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), KFIV-AM (Stockton/Modesto), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield) and KXNT & KXST (Las Vegas).

BRING THE CHARGERS GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE TO YOUR HOUSE WITH HOMETURF

Chargers HomeTurf will Bolt Up your TV watching experience by providing exclusive stadium content including the actual video board graphics and features, a live chat with Chargers legends and personalities as well as fun trivia, polls and interactive games.

Click here to download the HomeTurf app in the App Store and click here to download it in Google Play.

