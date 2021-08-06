Chargers Host Athletic Training Student Scholarship Recipients

Each year, the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) and NFL Foundation award scholarships to college-age ethnic minority and female aspiring athletic trainers.

Each category awards 32 scholarships of $1,000 to each student and gives them an opportunity to work at an NFL training camp.

Five of those scholarships have been awarded to training interns with the Los Angeles Chargers as the team has taken part in the program since each category's inception.

Chargers PFATS and NFL Foundation Ethnic Minority Scholarship Recipients

Daniel Ugoamadi

Jesus "Marquez" Navarro

Princess "Chauni" Green

Chargers PFATS and NFL Foundation Female Scholarship Recipients

Kayla Ozawa

Layne Courter

"The scholarships give opportunities to students who might not have had these chances before," said Allison Miner, Chargers physical therapist/assistant athletic trainer. "This scholarship program that the NFL and PFATS have established has made an impact in hiring females and ethnic minorities to full time positions at NFL clubs."

"It's amazing, it's like having a second family," Ozawa said. "I love working with everyone here. The staff is amazing, and the players are great, too. It's a great learning experience."

Ozawa and Green, who go to college locally, will be with the Chargers the entire season. The team also welcomed back KaShanna Jones, a scholarship recipient last year, for a second stint with the Bolts in 2021.

"These summer internships are invaluable to these students who can not only see and work with elite athletes but also a top medical staff here at the Chargers," Miner said.

"If somebody asked me five years ago today, 'Where do you see yourself?' I wouldn't have thought I'd be at an NFL training camp!" Green mentioned. "There was no hesitation in accepting the opportunity to come here. It's definitely a big win for my family and me because I'm one of the first generations in my family to go to college, finish undergrad, and now I'm in graduate school, so I'm hoping I'm representing everyone well."