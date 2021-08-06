Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Host Athletic Training Student Scholarship Recipients

Aug 06, 2021 at 01:12 PM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

080521_Trainer_CMS

Each year, the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) and NFL Foundation award scholarships to college-age ethnic minority and female aspiring athletic trainers.

Each category awards 32 scholarships of $1,000 to each student and gives them an opportunity to work at an NFL training camp.

Five of those scholarships have been awarded to training interns with the Los Angeles Chargers as the team has taken part in the program since each category's inception.

Chargers PFATS and NFL Foundation Ethnic Minority Scholarship Recipients

  • Daniel Ugoamadi
  • Jesus "Marquez" Navarro
  • Princess "Chauni" Green

Chargers PFATS and NFL Foundation Female Scholarship Recipients

  • Kayla Ozawa
  • Layne Courter

"The scholarships give opportunities to students who might not have had these chances before," said Allison Miner, Chargers physical therapist/assistant athletic trainer. "This scholarship program that the NFL and PFATS have established has made an impact in hiring females and ethnic minorities to full time positions at NFL clubs."

"It's amazing, it's like having a second family," Ozawa said. "I love working with everyone here. The staff is amazing, and the players are great, too. It's a great learning experience."

Ozawa and Green, who go to college locally, will be with the Chargers the entire season. The team also welcomed back KaShanna Jones, a scholarship recipient last year, for a second stint with the Bolts in 2021.

"These summer internships are invaluable to these students who can not only see and work with elite athletes but also a top medical staff here at the Chargers," Miner said.

"If somebody asked me five years ago today, 'Where do you see yourself?' I wouldn't have thought I'd be at an NFL training camp!" Green mentioned. "There was no hesitation in accepting the opportunity to come here. It's definitely a big win for my family and me because I'm one of the first generations in my family to go to college, finish undergrad, and now I'm in graduate school, so I'm hoping I'm representing everyone well."

If you're interested in pursuing either of these scholarships for 2022, please visit the PFATS website for more information.

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $65 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

"To take these 14 kids who worked so hard, went through the Academy, studied and fought hard, to graduate and come here today as part of game day is something I think that will affect their lives forever."
news

Derwin James and Oakley Team Up for Vision Clinic with OneSight

"With the collaboration of Derwin James, the Chargers, and Oakley, we had a really successful clinic here in Inglewood.  When you realize that one in four children in the United States needs some type of visual correction, we're just glad we can do our part."
news

Chargers Host First '11-On' Competition with Nike

This past Sunday, the Bolts hosted the first Los Angeles Chargers x Nike 11-On event for eight high school football programs throughout Southern California.
news

Chargers Honor Memory of Local High School Coach with Don Shula Coach of the Year Nomination

The Los Angeles Chargers have posthumously nominated Montebello High School Assistant Coach Gabriel Arellano as the team's 2020-2021 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year.
news

Justin Herbert Pays it Forward With Surprise Visit to 74th Street Elementary

"I remember growing up and seeing all these players come through and the impact they had on me and so if I can have any of the slightest bit of impact like that, I think that's a mission accomplished."
news

LaDainian Tomlinson, Rashawn Slater Teaming Up to Cook for a Mission

The Hall of Fame running back and 2021 first-round draft pick are joining the Chargers' virtual cooking event next week to support The Midnight Mission's HomeLight Facility in Inglewood.
news

CBSLA: Donnie Edwards Honors Vets Through Best Defense Foundation

To date, the former Chargers linebacker has taken over 100 WWII veterans back to the battlefields in which they served.
news

Austin Ekeler Pays it Forward With Newly Launched Foundation

The Chargers running back's first project is a fitness center for Santa Barbara High School.
news

Chargers Wrap Up Women's History Month with Girl Scouts Event

The event was the culmination of a month-long commitment by the Chargers to honor and celebrate women who are making an impact in sports and across various industries in the local community. 
news

Chargers Impact Fund to Offer 'Back to Football' Grants for Southern California High Schools

More than 50 grants will be made available for high schools to put towards their tackle football programs.
news

Uchenna Nwosu, Josh Kelley Lead Bolts Community Crew in LA River Clean Up

Learn how you can volunteer for the BCC throughout the year.

From Our Partners

gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 8

Take a look at some of the best photos from the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Chargers Gaming Tournaments Coming Soon

Esports Entertainment Group is the Chargers' official esports tournament platform provider. Esports Entertainment Group will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Click here to register here to learn more about upcoming tournaments!
video

Between 2 Kegs: Jalen Guyton vs. Shawne Merriman

On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 5

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
news

Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
news

Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
news

Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
video

Bolt Up: 2021 NFL Draft Hype Video

Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Guard Oday Aboushi 

Aboushi has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, including 42 starts, since being a fifth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft.
news

Welcome Back, Brandon Facyson and Michael Badgley!

Chargers re-sign cornerback Brandon Facyson and kicker Michael Badgley.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Two-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Jared Cook

Since being selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Tennessee, Cook has hauled in 505 passes for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons. 
Latest News
Advertising