The Los Angeles Chargers and Pepsi Bring the Holiday Spirit to Inglewood Families

Dec 23, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

On Wednesday, December 16, the Bolts and Pepsi worked with the Inglewood Unified School District to host a safe and socially distanced donation at Hudnall Elementary in Inglewood. More than 100 families from the Inglewood community received Chargers blankets, Chargers beanies, a $100 grocery gift card, Pepsi beverages, and Frito Lay snacks.

"We're so grateful to have a partner like the Chargers who care about the Inglewood community as much as we do," said Claudia Calderon, vice president of Marketing for Pepsi Beverages North America's West Division. "This donation is one small way Pepsi is connecting with local fans, despite their inability to attend games in-person this season."

"We know 2020 has been a hard year for so many of our fans and neighbors and we are grateful to partner with Pepsi and the Inglewood Unified School District to support our local community," added Heather Birdsall, Chargers director of community partnerships. "Inglewood is the home of Chargers football and we are committed to working hard for them both on and off the field."

The donation was funded by fans who purchased the exclusive Jackboyz and Pepsi t-shirt, created earlier in the season with local L.A. artist Francisco Reyes Jr.

