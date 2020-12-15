Los Angeles Chargers Grow Social Justice Footprint Through Expanded Partnership with Liberty Hill Foundation

Liberty Hill Foundation is the leading social justice foundation in Los Angeles whose mission is to leverage the power of community organizers, donor activists and other allies to advance social justice. Through strategic investment in grants, leadership training and campaigns, the Foundation seeks to build power in communities most impacted by systemic racism to achieve justice and equity.

When the country reached a tipping point following George Floyd's death, the Chargers began working with the Foundation to help develop a more comprehensive social justice program for the organization. The initial programing created by Liberty Hill included several Listen & Learn sessions with community leaders in Los Angeles for players. These sessions included an overview of the recent California ballot propositions and conversations with Rep. Karen Bass and LAPD Chief Michel Moore. Additionally, the Bolt Up for Justice committee autographed and auctioned off their game worn jerseys from the Bolts' season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals to support Liberty Hill Foundation.

"We are grateful for the support of the Los Angeles Chargers and look forward to partnering with the team to expand awareness of the racial and social justice issues facing Black and Brown communities in Los Angeles," said Liberty Hill President/CEO Shane Murphy Goldsmith. "The Bolt Up for Justice initiative will build upon the work we started with the team to amplify the voices of those with lived experience and highlight opportunities for mentorship and youth development."