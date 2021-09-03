Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers & Nike Team Up for Girl Scouts Flag Football Camp

Sep 03, 2021 at 09:05 AM
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

The Los Angeles Chargers, NFL, and Nike share a common belief: football is for all.

Just earlier this year, the NFL and Nike announced a partnership to help grow girls flag football throughout the country.

Last month, the Chargers helped advance the game for girls as the team hosted an all-inclusive flag football camp for Southern California Girl Scouts chapters.

"Our partnership with the Chargers is really important," said Vikki Shepp, CEO Girl Scouts Orange County. "They've helped support our events and are bringing our girls experiences we know are life changing. I am very grateful to the Chargers organization for this partnership and I know these girls are grateful, too."

Approximately 150 girls from 4th through 12th grade took to the fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex where they learned flag football rules, skills, technique, and fundamentals. Participants also received custom Nike t-shirts and Nike headbands, which helped denote their group for the day. After complimentary lunch provided by Pizza Hut, coaches from the Matt Leinart Flag Football League helped divide the girls into scrimmage teams to put their skills to the test.

The participants earned a special sportsmanship themed badge for their Girl Scouts sash and two tickets to the Chargers' preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco was on hand and gave an inspiring speech on the possibilities and opportunities football has for young women both on and off the field.

Inclusivity is important and so far in 2021, there are more opportunities for women in the NFL than ever before. 

There are more female coaches this season in NFL history (12) and 174 opportunities have been secured through the NFL's Women's Careers in Football Forum. More than 20 NFL clubs hired women from the program and the Chargers were one of them.

The father of a daughter himself, Telesco knows first-hand the impact that hands-on experiences like this camp can have on girls at an early age.

"You might catch the bug out here and say, 'I love this, I want to work in this down the road,'" Telesco said. "We need really talented, smart, passionate people to work in our business, male or female."

To learn more about NFL Flag and to find a league for your child or Girl Scout, visit www.nflflag.com.

Girl Scouts Flag Football powered by Nike

