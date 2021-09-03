Chargers & Nike Team Up for Girl Scouts Flag Football Camp

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco was on hand and gave an inspiring speech on the possibilities and opportunities football has for young women both on and off the field.

Inclusivity is important and so far in 2021, there are more opportunities for women in the NFL than ever before.

There are more female coaches this season in NFL history (12) and 174 opportunities have been secured through the NFL's Women's Careers in Football Forum. More than 20 NFL clubs hired women from the program and the Chargers were one of them.

The father of a daughter himself, Telesco knows first-hand the impact that hands-on experiences like this camp can have on girls at an early age.

"You might catch the bug out here and say, 'I love this, I want to work in this down the road,'" Telesco said. "We need really talented, smart, passionate people to work in our business, male or female."