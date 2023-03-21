Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

The NFL offseason continues to churn, as the first wave of free agency is done with and the 2023 NFL Draft is just over a month away. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Last updated: March 21, 2023

"The Chargers prefer bigger wideouts, but Flowers would add an explosive element currently lacking in the passing attack."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: March 21, 2023

"I had been targeting receivers for the Chargers, but let's give them a player who could help in both the pass and run games. Kincaid, who had 106 catches and 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons, is the best "move" tight end in this class. He's a legit playmaker in the pass game. At 6-foot-4, 246 pounds, he could do damage out of the slot or lined up next to a tackle. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could scheme up easy targets to Kincaid for quarterback Justin Herbert."

Todd McShay, ESPN – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: March 11, 2023

"So while the Chargers will rightfully be focusing on securing quarterback Justin Herbert for the foreseeable future with a big extension this offseason, they should also think about how they can support him in this offense. Addison has great instincts and burst in the open field, and he can win 50-50 balls downfield. And as we saw with his 4.49-second 40-yard dash, he can create separation on vertical shots, which is Herbert's bread and butter. Across three seasons at two different schools -- he transferred from Pitt in 2022 -- Addison piled up 3,134 yards and 29 TD catches."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: March 20, 2023

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade back to No. 24 with the Jaguars, adding a fourth-round pick (No. 124).

"The Notre Dame standout told us at the combine that he loves the way Travis Kelce plays the position, and while he may not be quite that athletic, Mayer is already a better blocker. He's also a legit downfield threat who it's easy to imagine quickly becoming one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets in Kellen Moore's offense."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Last updated: March 10, 2023