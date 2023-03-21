Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

The NFL offseason continues to churn, as the first wave of free agency is done with and the 2023 NFL Draft is just over a month away. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
Last updated: March 21, 2023
"The Chargers prefer bigger wideouts, but Flowers would add an explosive element currently lacking in the passing attack."
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Last updated: March 21, 2023
"I had been targeting receivers for the Chargers, but let's give them a player who could help in both the pass and run games. Kincaid, who had 106 catches and 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons, is the best "move" tight end in this class. He's a legit playmaker in the pass game. At 6-foot-4, 246 pounds, he could do damage out of the slot or lined up next to a tackle. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could scheme up easy targets to Kincaid for quarterback Justin Herbert."
Todd McShay, ESPN – WR Jordan Addison, USC
Last updated: March 11, 2023
"So while the Chargers will rightfully be focusing on securing quarterback Justin Herbert for the foreseeable future with a big extension this offseason, they should also think about how they can support him in this offense. Addison has great instincts and burst in the open field, and he can win 50-50 balls downfield. And as we saw with his 4.49-second 40-yard dash, he can create separation on vertical shots, which is Herbert's bread and butter. Across three seasons at two different schools -- he transferred from Pitt in 2022 -- Addison piled up 3,134 yards and 29 TD catches."
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Last updated: March 20, 2023
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade back to No. 24 with the Jaguars, adding a fourth-round pick (No. 124).
"The Notre Dame standout told us at the combine that he loves the way Travis Kelce plays the position, and while he may not be quite that athletic, Mayer is already a better blocker. He's also a legit downfield threat who it's easy to imagine quickly becoming one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets in Kellen Moore's offense."
Danny Kelly, The Ringer – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
Last updated: March 10, 2023
"The Chargers need more speed on offense and Flowers provides just that. The former Boston College star is a twitchy mover with the juice to win at all three levels and make plays after the catch. Alongside Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, he brings the ability to line up all over the formation and should be a day-one contributor to Kellen Moore's offense in L.A."
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Last updated: March 20, 2023
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
Last updated: March 16, 2023
"The Chargers' lack of depth at edge rusher was exposed this season when Joey Bosa was out of commission. They need new juice in their defensive line, regardless of whether Bosa and Khalil Mack are healthy."
Ben Standig, The Athletic – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Last updated: March 13, 2023
"More help for quarterback Justin Herbert. I debated going with the hulking Darnell Washington as a de facto sixth offensive lineman but instead chose Mayer, the best all-around tight end in the draft."
Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus – DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
Last updated: March 13, 2023
"Bresee is a bit more of a project than you'd like at the top of the draft, but he wasn't put in much of a position to succeed in Clemson's scheme. His physical skill set is special.
Bresee feels good value here at No. 21. An impressive interior pass-rusher, he registered 3.0 sacks, four hits and 17 hurries from 203 pass-rushing snaps this past season."
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Last updated: March 18, 2023
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Last updated: March 12, 2023
"Kincaid didn't work out at the Combine because of a minor back injury ... the Chargers can make room for him as a key third playmaker for Justin Herbert…"
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
Last updated: March 18, 2023
"Not the most sizable need for the Chargers but Witherspoon is too good to pass on here. More talented coverage players in Brandon Staley's secondary."
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Last updated: March 11, 2023
"No, this isn't the dose of speed that's sorely missing from Los Angeles' receiving corps. Mayer, however, can serve as a safety valve who will keep the Bolts' offense rolling with tough catches and reliable run blocking."
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports – CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
Last updated: March 8, 2023
"Devon Witherspoon could go much higher than this, but the Chargers get a steal and add Witherspoon to a cornerback room that's already in good shape when everyone is healthy."
PFF.com, Pro Football Focus – DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
Last updated: March 8, 2023
"The Chargers still aren't done fixing the interior, where it's just been a weakness for years now. I think that's a feature more than a bug — they want to invite the run more than other teams, but you still need to be vaguely competent at stopping it once you've invited it… I think Bresee makes a lot of sense."
BR NFL Scouting Department, Bleacher Report – WR Jordan Addison, USC
Last updated: March 7, 2023
"At this point, the biggest concern from within the Los Angeles Chargers organization is making sure the team maximizes the potential found in Justin Herbert, who's already a top-five quarterback."
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Last updated: March 18, 2023
"We're reaching the point of the offseason where I've run out of ways to explain to you just how good Bijan Robinson is. But for the Chargers, in particular, his self-sufficiency as a runner is what will carry them. Even when things go wrong, he can create and come out ahead with his blend of vision, creative instincts, balance, and lateral agility."
