Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

Mar 21, 2023 at 10:15 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Mock 5.0
Michael Conroy/AP Photos

The NFL offseason continues to churn, as the first wave of free agency is done with and the 2023 NFL Draft is just over a month away. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Last updated: March 21, 2023

"The Chargers prefer bigger wideouts, but Flowers would add an explosive element currently lacking in the passing attack."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: March 21, 2023

"I had been targeting receivers for the Chargers, but let's give them a player who could help in both the pass and run games. Kincaid, who had 106 catches and 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons, is the best "move" tight end in this class. He's a legit playmaker in the pass game. At 6-foot-4, 246 pounds, he could do damage out of the slot or lined up next to a tackle. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could scheme up easy targets to Kincaid for quarterback Justin Herbert."

Todd McShay, ESPN – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: March 11, 2023

"So while the Chargers will rightfully be focusing on securing quarterback Justin Herbert for the foreseeable future with a big extension this offseason, they should also think about how they can support him in this offense. Addison has great instincts and burst in the open field, and he can win 50-50 balls downfield. And as we saw with his 4.49-second 40-yard dash, he can create separation on vertical shots, which is Herbert's bread and butter. Across three seasons at two different schools -- he transferred from Pitt in 2022 -- Addison piled up 3,134 yards and 29 TD catches."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: March 20, 2023

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade back to No. 24 with the Jaguars, adding a fourth-round pick (No. 124).

"The Notre Dame standout told us at the combine that he loves the way Travis Kelce plays the position, and while he may not be quite that athletic, Mayer is already a better blocker. He's also a legit downfield threat who it's easy to imagine quickly becoming one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets in Kellen Moore's offense."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Last updated: March 10, 2023

"The Chargers need more speed on offense and Flowers provides just that. The former Boston College star is a twitchy mover with the juice to win at all three levels and make plays after the catch. Alongside Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, he brings the ability to line up all over the formation and should be a day-one contributor to Kellen Moore's offense in L.A."

25 Photos of Justin Herbert on his 25th Birthday

25 photos for the man who turns 25 today!

220418_OSP_MN_273
1 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220418_OSP_MN_315
2 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220526_OTA_TN_112
3 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220615_MiniCamp_MH_239
4 / 25
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220726_ReportDay_TN_031
5 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220728_TrainingCamp_MN_273
6 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220730_TraingCamp_NV_310
7 / 25
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TrainingCamp_TN_223
8 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MD_041
9 / 25
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_TN_275
10 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221020_Practice_TN_025
11 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_TN_280
12 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_TN_409
13 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Practice_MH_104
14 / 25
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_013
15 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_234
16 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_NV_57
17 / 25
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_MH_147
18 / 25
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TE_185
19 / 25
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TN_386
20 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_660
21 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_207
22 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_TN_248
23 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_121
24 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_585
25 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Last updated: March 20, 2023

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Last updated: March 16, 2023

"The Chargers' lack of depth at edge rusher was exposed this season when Joey Bosa was out of commission. They need new juice in their defensive line, regardless of whether Bosa and Khalil Mack are healthy."

Ben Standig, The Athletic – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: March 13, 2023

"More help for quarterback Justin Herbert. I debated going with the hulking Darnell Washington as a de facto sixth offensive lineman but instead chose Mayer, the best all-around tight end in the draft."

Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus – DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Last updated: March 13, 2023

"Bresee is a bit more of a project than you'd like at the top of the draft, but he wasn't put in much of a position to succeed in Clemson's scheme. His physical skill set is special.

Bresee feels good value here at No. 21. An impressive interior pass-rusher, he registered 3.0 sacks, four hits and 17 hurries from 203 pass-rushing snaps this past season."

Related Links

Top Shots 2022: Best of Offense

Take a look back at photos of the Chargers offense from the 2022 season

221211_MIAvsLAC_NV_046
1 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MH_192
2 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_TN_194
3 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MN_474
4 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_TE_138
5 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_585
6 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_464
7 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_439
8 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_340
9 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_336
10 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_341
11 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_307
12 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_TN_427
13 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_512
14 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_333
15 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_500
16 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_453
17 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_479
18 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_444
19 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_203
20 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_237
21 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_645
22 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_197
23 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_595
24 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_356
25 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_421
26 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MH_222
27 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_311
28 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_254
29 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_154
30 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_142
31 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_606
32 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_534
33 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_436
34 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_515
35 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_350
36 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TN_307
37 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_445
38 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TN_171
39 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TN_110
40 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_NV_032
41 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TE_138
42 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TE_189
43 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TE_099
44 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_MN_338
45 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TE_184
46 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TN_216
47 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TN_248
48 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_MN_418
49 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_MH_169
50 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221204_LACatLV_TN_144
51 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221204_LACatLV_TN_219
52 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221204_LACatLV_MN_366
53 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_316
54 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_307
55 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_294
56 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_277
57 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_173
58 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_199
59 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_357
60 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_466
61 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_346
62 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_355
63 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_251
64 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_194
65 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_185
66 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_208
67 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_170
68 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MD_030
69 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_596
70 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MH_209
71 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_353
72 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_653
73 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_240
74 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_148
75 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_099
76 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_206
77 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_MN_447
78 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_MN_357
79 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MN_381
80 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_MN_252
81 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MN_489
82 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MH_152
83 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MH_145
84 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_NV_150
85 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MN_376
86 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MN_446
87 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MN_496
88 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MH_172
89 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MN_313
90 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MH_165
91 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MH_094
92 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_DENvsLAC_MH_267
93 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_DENvsLAC_MH_177
94 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_DENvsLAC_TN_162
95 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_565
96 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_TN_145
97 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_507
98 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_351
99 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_494
100 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_309
101 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_NV_046
102 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_RY_076
103 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_TN_240
104 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_TN_193
105 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_TN_358
106 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_MN_539
107 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_MN_469
108 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MN_432
109 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_MN_408
110 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_MH_114
111 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_TN_329
112 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MN_421
113 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_MN_422
114 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_TN_240
115 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_TN_162
116 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_LB_016
117 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_JM_021
118 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_NV_032
119 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Last updated: March 18, 2023

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: March 12, 2023

"Kincaid didn't work out at the Combine because of a minor back injury ... the Chargers can make room for him as a key third playmaker for Justin Herbert…"

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Last updated: March 18, 2023

"Not the most sizable need for the Chargers but Witherspoon is too good to pass on here. More talented coverage players in Brandon Staley's secondary."

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: March 11, 2023

"No, this isn't the dose of speed that's sorely missing from Los Angeles' receiving corps. Mayer, however, can serve as a safety valve who will keep the Bolts' offense rolling with tough catches and reliable run blocking."

Top Shots 2022: Best of the Rookies

Take a look back at the best photos of the Chargers 2022 draft class in their inaugural NFL campaign

230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_001
1 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_002
2 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_003
3 / 69
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_004
4 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_005
5 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_006
6 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_007
7 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_008
8 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_009
9 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_010
10 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_011
11 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_012
12 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_013
13 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_014
14 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_015
15 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_016
16 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_017
17 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_018
18 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_019
19 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_020
20 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_021
21 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_022
22 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_023
23 / 69
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_024
24 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_025
25 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_026
26 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_027
27 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_028
28 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_029
29 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_030
30 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_031
31 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_032
32 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_033
33 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_034
34 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_035
35 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_036
36 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_037
37 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_038
38 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_039
39 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_040
40 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_041
41 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_042
42 / 69
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_043
43 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_044
44 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_045
45 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_046
46 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_047
47 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_048
48 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_049
49 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_050
50 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_051
51 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_052
52 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_053
53 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_054
54 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_055
55 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_056
56 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_057
57 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_058
58 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_059
59 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_060
60 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_061
61 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_062
62 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_063
63 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_064
64 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_065
65 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_066
66 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_067
67 / 69
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_068
68 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_069
69 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports – CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Last updated: March 8, 2023

"Devon Witherspoon could go much higher than this, but the Chargers get a steal and add Witherspoon to a cornerback room that's already in good shape when everyone is healthy."

PFF.com, Pro Football Focus – DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Last updated: March 8, 2023

"The Chargers still aren't done fixing the interior, where it's just been a weakness for years now. I think that's a feature more than a bug — they want to invite the run more than other teams, but you still need to be vaguely competent at stopping it once you've invited it… I think Bresee makes a lot of sense."

BR NFL Scouting Department, Bleacher Report – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: March 7, 2023

"At this point, the biggest concern from within the Los Angeles Chargers organization is making sure the team maximizes the potential found in Justin Herbert, who's already a top-five quarterback."

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Last updated: March 18, 2023

"We're reaching the point of the offseason where I've run out of ways to explain to you just how good Bijan Robinson is. But for the Chargers, in particular, his self-sufficiency as a runner is what will carry them. Even when things go wrong, he can create and come out ahead with his blend of vision, creative instincts, balance, and lateral agility."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Where are the Chargers in Recent Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked following the first week of free agency

news

Chargers Get High Grades for Recent Free Agency Moves

Pundits around the league have praised the recent moves involving Eric Kendricks, Trey Pipkins III and Morgan Fox

news

ESPN's Mina Kimes Names Chargers X-Factor for 2023

The analyst sat down with Chargers.com to discuss how the Bolts will look next season and the most exciting areas of the team.

news

Celebrating Justin Herbert as He Turns 25

The Chargers franchise quarterback turns 25 years old today

news

Who Should the Chargers Target With the 21st Overall Pick?

Chargers.com caught up with multiple draft analysts in Indianapolis to talk about what the Bolts should do with their 2023 first-round pick

news

Tom Telesco on Chargers 2023 Free Agency & Draft Process

The Chargers General Manager sat down with Team Reporter Hayley Elwood in Indianapolis to discuss the Bolts current offseason timeline

news

NFL Analysts Expect Kellen Moore to Revamp Chargers Offense

"I think he's going to be able to stress defenses in a way that we haven't really seen with the Chargers."

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Staley Values 1st Impressions, Momentum at 2023 Combine

The Bolts head coach sat down with Team Reporter Hayley Elwood in Indianapolis to discuss what he gets out of the week and how he's impacted by player interviews

news

NFL Pundits Praise Ansley Move to DC

Chargers.com caught up with NFL analysts in Indianapolis to talk about new defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley

news

James, Linsley Among PFF's Top 101 Players of 2022

Sam Monson, a writer for Pro Football Focus, slotted the Pro-Bowl safety at No. 65 and the veteran center at No. 95 on his annual list

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising