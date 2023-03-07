Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up in Indianapolis this past weekend, and free agency is just over a week away. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.

Todd McShay, ESPN – WR Jordan Addison, USC

"Addison has great instincts and burst in the open field, and he can win 50-50 balls downfield. And as we saw with his 4.49-second 40-yard dash, he can create separation on vertical shots, which is [Justin] Herbert's bread and butter. Across three seasons at two different schools -- he transferred from Pitt in 2022 -- Addison piled up 3,134 yards and 29 TD catches."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

"The Chargers had one of the most explosive passing offenses in the NFL last season, despite mediocre production at tight end. Mayer is ready for a steady diet of NFL targets, which would give Justin Herbert a chance for quick, easy completions. It'd also provide new play-caller Kellen Moore with a Chargers version of Dalton Schultz."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

"Smith-Njigba's player profile is very similar to what [Keenan] Allen has offered during his successful Bolts tenure."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

"Michael Mayer told us at the combine that he loves the way Travis Kelce plays the position, and while he may not be quite that athletic, Mayer is already a better blocker. He's also a legit downfield threat who it's easy to imagine quickly becoming one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – WR Jordan Addison, USC

