Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up in Indianapolis this past weekend, and free agency is just over a week away. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.
Todd McShay, ESPN – WR Jordan Addison, USC
Last updated: March 7, 2023
"Addison has great instincts and burst in the open field, and he can win 50-50 balls downfield. And as we saw with his 4.49-second 40-yard dash, he can create separation on vertical shots, which is [Justin] Herbert's bread and butter. Across three seasons at two different schools -- he transferred from Pitt in 2022 -- Addison piled up 3,134 yards and 29 TD catches."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Last updated: March 7, 2023
"The Chargers had one of the most explosive passing offenses in the NFL last season, despite mediocre production at tight end. Mayer is ready for a steady diet of NFL targets, which would give Justin Herbert a chance for quick, easy completions. It'd also provide new play-caller Kellen Moore with a Chargers version of Dalton Schultz."
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Last updated: March 7, 2023
"Smith-Njigba's player profile is very similar to what [Keenan] Allen has offered during his successful Bolts tenure."
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Last updated: March 6, 2023
"Michael Mayer told us at the combine that he loves the way Travis Kelce plays the position, and while he may not be quite that athletic, Mayer is already a better blocker. He's also a legit downfield threat who it's easy to imagine quickly becoming one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets."
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – WR Jordan Addison, USC
Last updated: February 28, 2023
" Addison had 100 catches for 1,592 yards and 17 scores at Pitt in 2021, winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best receiver. After transferring to USC last year, he was hampered by an unspecified injury, limiting him to 59 catches for 875 yards and eight scores. When healthy, though, he is a quarterback's dream. He can play in the slot or out wide, and he's a smooth route runner."
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
Last updated: February 27, 2023
"Van Ness is still budding as a pass rusher. His go-to style is his speed-to-power bull rush, which can be deadly for a player with a lot of explosiveness out of his stance. But he was never a consistent starter for the Hawkeyes, so his production remains a projection. All that is to say he'd be a versatile player for the Chargers to groom in their pass-rush rotation."
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
Last updated: March 5, 2023
"Dawand Jones is a mammoth of a human being. His sheer size represents a problem for edge defenders. Los Angeles has invested heavily in the offensive line in recent years with Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson and now Jones. It is a small price to pay for Justin Herbert to remain upright and capable of doing what he does best."
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Last updated: March 4, 2023
"Lots of directions the Chargers could go — including trading down — but one is finding someone to shoulder the ball-carrying load with Austin Ekeler."
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Last updated: February 28, 2023
"The Bolts could look to become tougher on offense by snagging a rugged runner with big-play ability. Pairing Robinson with scoring machine Austin Ekeler gives Los Angeles a dynamic and versatile 1-2 punch in the backfield."
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic – WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Last updated: February 28, 2023
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Last updated: March 4, 2023
"New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will allow Justin Herbert to push the ball downfield more frequently. So it's time to get Herbert a serious vertical weapon. That's precisely what Hyatt is."
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports – CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
Last updated: February 23, 2023
"A little boost at cornerback for a defense that played way better down the stretch without the talent they thought they would have at the start of the season."
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Last updated: March 5, 2023
"The Chargers could think about more defense or offensive line here, but it makes more sense to add another playmaker for Justin Herbert to make their 11 personnel more dynamic for more explosive-minded offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Smith-Njigba can make big plays everywhere to be a terrific complement to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams."
The Athletic NFL Staff, The Athletic – WR Jordan Addison, USC
Last updated: February 23, 2023
"Jordan Addison is Dane Brugler's top-ranked receiver. He can affect the game in two areas the Chargers need. Addison can play outside and in the slot... There are some concerns over Addison's size and strength, but I think this is a great value pick that fills a big roster hole."
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Last updated: February 28, 2023
"Another draft, another investment in protecting Justin Herbert."
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today – WR Jordan Addison, USC
Last updated: February 28, 2023
"While not a pure burner, Addison still creates separation with ease thanks to his savvy as a route runner and his impressive acceleration."
Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Last updated: March 6, 2023
"Dalton Kincaid fills a need at TE as a dynamic pass-catching weapon."
Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network – WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Last updated: March 4, 2023
"The Horned Frogs' long-striding receiver is finally off the board. While he may not be the true No. 1 receiver many would want from a first-round pick right away, he fits a desperate need in the Chargers' offense.
Speed.
They've needed a legitimate speed threat ever since Justin Herbert joined the team, and that is exactly what Quentin Johnston brings from the start. He has a long way to go as a route runner, but his mere presence on the field will open up the middle of the field for Herbert."
