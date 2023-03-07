Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

Mar 07, 2023 at 10:19 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Mock 4.0

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up in Indianapolis this past weekend, and free agency is just over a week away. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Todd McShay, ESPN – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: March 7, 2023

"Addison has great instincts and burst in the open field, and he can win 50-50 balls downfield. And as we saw with his 4.49-second 40-yard dash, he can create separation on vertical shots, which is [Justin] Herbert's bread and butter. Across three seasons at two different schools -- he transferred from Pitt in 2022 -- Addison piled up 3,134 yards and 29 TD catches."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: March 7, 2023

"The Chargers had one of the most explosive passing offenses in the NFL last season, despite mediocre production at tight end. Mayer is ready for a steady diet of NFL targets, which would give Justin Herbert a chance for quick, easy completions. It'd also provide new play-caller Kellen Moore with a Chargers version of Dalton Schultz."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Last updated: March 7, 2023

"Smith-Njigba's player profile is very similar to what [Keenan] Allen has offered during his successful Bolts tenure."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: March 6, 2023

"Michael Mayer told us at the combine that he loves the way Travis Kelce plays the position, and while he may not be quite that athletic, Mayer is already a better blocker. He's also a legit downfield threat who it's easy to imagine quickly becoming one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: February 28, 2023

" Addison had 100 catches for 1,592 yards and 17 scores at Pitt in 2021, winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best receiver. After transferring to USC last year, he was hampered by an unspecified injury, limiting him to 59 catches for 875 yards and eight scores. When healthy, though, he is a quarterback's dream. He can play in the slot or out wide, and he's a smooth route runner."

Top Shots 2022: Best of Offense

Take a look back at photos of the Chargers offense from the 2022 season

221211_MIAvsLAC_NV_046
1 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MH_192
2 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_TN_194
3 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MN_474
4 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_TE_138
5 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_585
6 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_464
7 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_439
8 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_340
9 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_336
10 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_341
11 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_307
12 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_TN_427
13 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_512
14 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_333
15 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_500
16 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_453
17 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_479
18 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_444
19 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_203
20 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_237
21 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_645
22 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_197
23 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_595
24 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_356
25 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_421
26 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MH_222
27 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_311
28 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_254
29 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_154
30 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_142
31 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_606
32 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_534
33 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_436
34 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_515
35 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_350
36 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TN_307
37 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_445
38 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TN_171
39 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TN_110
40 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_NV_032
41 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TE_138
42 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TE_189
43 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TE_099
44 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_MN_338
45 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TE_184
46 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TN_216
47 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TN_248
48 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_MN_418
49 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_MH_169
50 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221204_LACatLV_TN_144
51 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221204_LACatLV_TN_219
52 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221204_LACatLV_MN_366
53 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_316
54 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_307
55 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_294
56 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_277
57 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_173
58 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_199
59 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_357
60 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_466
61 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_346
62 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_355
63 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_251
64 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_194
65 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_185
66 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_208
67 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_170
68 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MD_030
69 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_596
70 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MH_209
71 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_353
72 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_653
73 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_240
74 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_148
75 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_099
76 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_206
77 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_MN_447
78 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_MN_357
79 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MN_381
80 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_MN_252
81 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MN_489
82 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MH_152
83 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MH_145
84 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_NV_150
85 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MN_376
86 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MN_446
87 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MN_496
88 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MH_172
89 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MN_313
90 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MH_165
91 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MH_094
92 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_DENvsLAC_MH_267
93 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_DENvsLAC_MH_177
94 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_DENvsLAC_TN_162
95 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_565
96 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_TN_145
97 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_507
98 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_351
99 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_494
100 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_309
101 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_NV_046
102 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_RY_076
103 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_TN_240
104 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_TN_193
105 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_TN_358
106 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_MN_539
107 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_MN_469
108 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MN_432
109 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_MN_408
110 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_MH_114
111 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_TN_329
112 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MN_421
113 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_MN_422
114 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_TN_240
115 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_TN_162
116 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_LB_016
117 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_JM_021
118 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_NV_032
119 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Last updated: February 27, 2023

"Van Ness is still budding as a pass rusher. His go-to style is his speed-to-power bull rush, which can be deadly for a player with a lot of explosiveness out of his stance. But he was never a consistent starter for the Hawkeyes, so his production remains a projection. All that is to say he'd be a versatile player for the Chargers to groom in their pass-rush rotation."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Last updated: March 5, 2023

"Dawand Jones is a mammoth of a human being. His sheer size represents a problem for edge defenders. Los Angeles has invested heavily in the offensive line in recent years with Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson and now Jones. It is a small price to pay for Justin Herbert to remain upright and capable of doing what he does best."

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Last updated: March 4, 2023

"Lots of directions the Chargers could go — including trading down — but one is finding someone to shoulder the ball-carrying load with Austin Ekeler."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Last updated: February 28, 2023

"The Bolts could look to become tougher on offense by snagging a rugged runner with big-play ability. Pairing Robinson with scoring machine Austin Ekeler gives Los Angeles a dynamic and versatile 1-2 punch in the backfield."

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic – WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Last updated: February 28, 2023

Related Links

Top Shots 2022: Best of the Bolt Fam

Take a look back at photos of the Bolt Fam showing out during the 2022 season

230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_001
1 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_002
2 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_003
3 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_005
4 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_006
5 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_007
6 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_008
7 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_009
8 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_010
9 / 146
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_011
10 / 146
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_012
11 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_013
12 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_014
13 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_015
14 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_016
15 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_017
16 / 146
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_018
17 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_019
18 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_020
19 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_021
20 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_022
21 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_023
22 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_024
23 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_025
24 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_026
25 / 146
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_027
26 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_028
27 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_029
28 / 146
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_030
29 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_031
30 / 146
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_032
31 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_033
32 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_034
33 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_035
34 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_036
35 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_037
36 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_038
37 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_039
38 / 146
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_040
39 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_041
40 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_042
41 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_043
42 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_044
43 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_045
44 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_046
45 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_047
46 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_048
47 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_049
48 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_050
49 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_051
50 / 146
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_052
51 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_053
52 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_054
53 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_055
54 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_056
55 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_057
56 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_065
57 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_058
58 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_059
59 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_060
60 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_061
61 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_062
62 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_063
63 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_064
64 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_066
65 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_067
66 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_068
67 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_069
68 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_070
69 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_071
70 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_072
71 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_073
72 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_074
73 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_075
74 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_076
75 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_077
76 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_078
77 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_079
78 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_080
79 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_081
80 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_082
81 / 146
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_083
82 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_084
83 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_085
84 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_086
85 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_087
86 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_088
87 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_089
88 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_090
89 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_091
90 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_092
91 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_093
92 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_094
93 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_095
94 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_096
95 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_097
96 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_098
97 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_099
98 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_100
99 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_101
100 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_102
101 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_103
102 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_104
103 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_105
104 / 146
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_106
105 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_107
106 / 146
(German Alegria/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_108
107 / 146
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_109
108 / 146
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_110
109 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_111
110 / 146
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_112
111 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_113
112 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_114
113 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_115
114 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_116
115 / 146
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_117
116 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_118
117 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_119
118 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_120
119 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_121
120 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_122
121 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_124
122 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_125
123 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_126
124 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_127
125 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_128
126 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_129
127 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_130
128 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_131
129 / 146
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_132
130 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_133
131 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_134
132 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_135
133 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_136
134 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_137
135 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_138
136 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_139
137 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_140
138 / 146
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_141
139 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_142
140 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_143
141 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_144
142 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_145
143 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_146
144 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_147
145 / 146
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230306_TopShotsBoltFam_Gallery_148
146 / 146
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Last updated: March 4, 2023

"New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will allow Justin Herbert to push the ball downfield more frequently. So it's time to get Herbert a serious vertical weapon. That's precisely what Hyatt is."

Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports – CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Last updated: February 23, 2023

"A little boost at cornerback for a defense that played way better down the stretch without the talent they thought they would have at the start of the season."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Last updated: March 5, 2023

"The Chargers could think about more defense or offensive line here, but it makes more sense to add another playmaker for Justin Herbert to make their 11 personnel more dynamic for more explosive-minded offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Smith-Njigba can make big plays everywhere to be a terrific complement to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams."

The Athletic NFL Staff, The Athletic – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: February 23, 2023

"Jordan Addison is Dane Brugler's top-ranked receiver. He can affect the game in two areas the Chargers need. Addison can play outside and in the slot... There are some concerns over Addison's size and strength, but I think this is a great value pick that fills a big roster hole."

Top Shots 2022: Best Tackles & Sacks

Take a look back at photos of the Chargers tackles and sacks from the 2022 season

230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_001
1 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_002
2 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_003
3 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_004
4 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_005
5 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_006
6 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_007
7 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_008
8 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_009
9 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_010
10 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_011
11 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_012
12 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_013
13 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_014
14 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_015
15 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_016
16 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_017
17 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_018
18 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_019
19 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_020
20 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_021
21 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_022
22 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_023
23 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_024
24 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_025
25 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_026
26 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_027
27 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_028
28 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_029
29 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_030
30 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_031
31 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_032
32 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_033
33 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_034
34 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_035
35 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_036
36 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_037
37 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_038
38 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_039
39 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_040
40 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_041
41 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_042
42 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_043
43 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_044
44 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_045
45 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_046
46 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_047
47 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_048
48 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_049
49 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_050
50 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_051
51 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_052
52 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_053
53 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_054
54 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_055
55 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_056
56 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_057
57 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_058
58 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_059
59 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_060
60 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_061
61 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_062
62 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_063
63 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_064
64 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_065
65 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_066
66 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_067
67 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_068
68 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_069
69 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_070
70 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_071
71 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_072
72 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_073
73 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_074
74 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_075
75 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_076
76 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_078
77 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_077
78 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230301_TopShotsTackles_Gallery_079
79 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Last updated: February 28, 2023

"Another draft, another investment in protecting Justin Herbert."

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: February 28, 2023

"While not a pure burner, Addison still creates separation with ease thanks to his savvy as a route runner and his impressive acceleration."

Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: March 6, 2023

"Dalton Kincaid fills a need at TE as a dynamic pass-catching weapon."

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network – WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Last updated: March 4, 2023

"The Horned Frogs' long-striding receiver is finally off the board. While he may not be the true No. 1 receiver many would want from a first-round pick right away, he fits a desperate need in the Chargers' offense.

Speed.

They've needed a legitimate speed threat ever since Justin Herbert joined the team, and that is exactly what Quentin Johnston brings from the start. He has a long way to go as a route runner, but his mere presence on the field will open up the middle of the field for Herbert."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

NFL Analysts Expect Kellen Moore to Revamp Chargers Offense

"I think he's going to be able to stress defenses in a way that we haven't really seen with the Chargers."

news

Staley Values 1st Impressions, Momentum at 2023 Combine

The Bolts head coach sat down with Team Reporter Hayley Elwood in Indianapolis to discuss what he gets out of the week and how he's impacted by player interviews

news

NFL Pundits Praise Ansley Move to DC

Chargers.com caught up with NFL analysts in Indianapolis to talk about new defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley

news

James, Linsley Among PFF's Top 101 Players of 2022

Sam Monson, a writer for Pro Football Focus, slotted the Pro-Bowl safety at No. 65 and the veteran center at No. 95 on his annual list

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

PFF Tabs Michael Davis as Bolts Most Improved Player in 2022

The veteran corner saw the biggest jump in performance this past season as he recorded 10-plus passes defensed for the third consecutive season.

news

Justin Herbert Talks 2022 Season, Early Talks with Kellen Moore on "Up & Adams"

The Bolts quarterback joined Kay Adams' show earlier this week to recap the season and look at what lies ahead in 2023

news

Early Power Rankings: Where are the Bolts in 2023?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked in their early power rankings for 2023.

news

Conor Orr Predicts Bolts to be AFC's Top Seed in 2023

The Sports Illustrated writer offered an early bold projection that big things are on the horizon for the Chargers in the upcoming season

news

Austin Ekeler Lands at No. 2 in NFL.com's RB Rankings

Former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew slotted the Bolts playmaker second in his rankings among all running backs with at least one start in 2022

news

Here are the Prospects Invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that 319 college football prospects have been invited to the 2023 Combine in Indianapolis

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.