Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

The leadup to the 2023 NFL Draft continues to ramp up, as the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game are in the books. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – DT Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Last updated: January 25, 2023

"General Manager Tom Telesco has taken offensive linemen in the first round in back-to-back drafts, so this could be where he targets a big guy on defense. Tuipulotu played mostly on the edge for the Trojans and racked up 13.5 sacks last season, 8.5 of which came when he was lined up at end. At 290 pounds, though, he fits in L.A.'s 3-4 scheme as a big end who can help in the run game and take some pressure off Joey Bosa."

Matt Miller, ESPN – OLB Nolan Smith, Georgia

Last updated: February 6, 2023

"A torn pectoral muscle in late October ended Smith's season, but the 6-3 senior posted 11.5 sacks in his career while, like most Georgia defenders, working in a heavy rotation. He is a versatile linebacker who is comfortable standing up or playing with his hand down and has the first-step quickness to stun blockers while also being agile enough to play in space as an off-ball linebacker. That's a perfect for the Chargers' base 3-4 scheme and today's NFL.

Smith, just 235 pounds during the season, will need to add strength, but his ability to quickly get into the backfield gives the Chargers a long-term pass-rusher opposite Joey Bosa. And in the meantime, he can help in space at linebacker when Bosa and Khalil Mack drop down to defensive end."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Last updated: February 7, 2023

"Johnson is still a work in progress, but he has a chance to step in immediately and learn on the go for a team that is ready to win now."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer – LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Last updated: February 2, 2023

"The Chargers add to an already-talented defense with another dynamic playmaker in Simpson here. A rangy, versatile defender with the ability to drop back into coverage, chase opponents sideline to sideline, or even rush the passer off the edge, Simpson is a spark-plug player that adds speed to the middle of L.A.'s defense."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Last updated: February 3, 2023