Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

The next notable event in the lead up to the NFL Draft comes next week, as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off from Indianapolis. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.

Todd McShay, ESPN – CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Last updated: February 15, 2023

"Smith relies on high-end instincts and good length to break early on balls and come away with interceptions (six over the past three years)."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Last updated: February 21, 2023

"Speed on the outside has been a missing element for the Chargers. Johnston fills that need."

Daniel Popper, The Athletic – WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Last updated: February 20, 2023

"Hyatt brings skills the Chargers do not have. He can create explosives on deep balls over the top. He can create explosives in yards-after-the-catch situations. The Chargers brought in Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator to maximize Herbert. They need to invest in skill players who can help Moore achieve that."

The Athletic College Football Staff, The Athletic – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: February 17, 2023

"Addison dealt with injuries during his final college season at USC, so his numbers weren't as prolific as they were when he won the Biletnikoff Award at Pitt in 2021. His talent was still apparent, though. Addison has good speed and is a smooth, technically sound wideout."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Last updated: February 20, 2023