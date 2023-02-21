Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

Feb 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Mock 3.0

The next notable event in the lead up to the NFL Draft comes next week, as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off from Indianapolis. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Todd McShay, ESPN – CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Last updated: February 15, 2023

"Smith relies on high-end instincts and good length to break early on balls and come away with interceptions (six over the past three years)."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Last updated: February 21, 2023

"Speed on the outside has been a missing element for the Chargers. Johnston fills that need."

Daniel Popper, The Athletic – WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Last updated: February 20, 2023

"Hyatt brings skills the Chargers do not have. He can create explosives on deep balls over the top. He can create explosives in yards-after-the-catch situations. The Chargers brought in Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator to maximize Herbert. They need to invest in skill players who can help Moore achieve that."

The Athletic College Football Staff, The Athletic – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: February 17, 2023

"Addison dealt with injuries during his final college season at USC, so his numbers weren't as prolific as they were when he won the Biletnikoff Award at Pitt in 2021. His talent was still apparent, though. Addison has good speed and is a smooth, technically sound wideout."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Last updated: February 20, 2023

"Jones had had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together."

Top Shots 2022: Best of the Rookies

Take a look back at the best photos of the Chargers 2022 draft class in their inaugural NFL campaign

230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_001
1 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_002
2 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_003
3 / 69
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_004
4 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_005
5 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_006
6 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_007
7 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_008
8 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_009
9 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_010
10 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_011
11 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_012
12 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_013
13 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_014
14 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_015
15 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_016
16 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_017
17 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_018
18 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_019
19 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_020
20 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_021
21 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_022
22 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_023
23 / 69
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_024
24 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_025
25 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_026
26 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_027
27 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_028
28 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_029
29 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_030
30 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_031
31 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_032
32 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_033
33 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_034
34 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_035
35 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_036
36 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_037
37 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_038
38 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_039
39 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_040
40 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_041
41 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_042
42 / 69
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_043
43 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_044
44 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_045
45 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_046
46 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_047
47 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_048
48 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_049
49 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_050
50 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_051
51 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_052
52 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_053
53 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_054
54 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_055
55 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_056
56 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_057
57 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_058
58 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_059
59 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_060
60 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_061
61 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_062
62 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_063
63 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_064
64 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_065
65 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_066
66 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_067
67 / 69
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_068
68 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_069
69 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Diante Lee, The Athletic – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: February 8, 2023

"The Chargers absolutely have to do something about their lack of speed on offense, and Addison falling into their laps would be a godsend. Addison can play in the slot or outside, moves smoothly as a route runner, makes every kind of catch and has 4.4 speed. He does struggle against press coverage, but there are plenty of ways to use Addison that don't require him winning against elite outside corners."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Last updated: February 20, 2023

"Regardless of what Los Angeles decides to do, adding a pristine route-runner like Jaxon Smith-Njigba will help it rightaway and in the long term."

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: February 13, 2023

"Many are mocking speed receivers to the Chargers, but they could use someone ultra-reliable, as well. Mayer is that and then some. He dropped only seven of his 145 catchable targets the past two seasons and went 30-of-49 in contested situations."

BR NFL Scouting Department, Bleacher Report – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: February 13, 2023

"USC's Jordan Addison could very well be the class' best wide receiver. Though a slight frame (6'0", 175 lbs.) will knock him down a notch for some organizations, he's exactly what the Chargers need."

Top Shots 2022: Best of Pregame

Take a look back at the best photos of the Chargers getting ready for kickoff during the 2022 season

230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_001
1 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_002
2 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_003
3 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_004
4 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_005
5 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_006
6 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_007
7 / 104
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_008
8 / 104
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_009
9 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_010
10 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_011
11 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_013
12 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_014
13 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_016
14 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_017
15 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_018
16 / 104
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_019
17 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_020
18 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_021
19 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_022
20 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_023
21 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_024
22 / 104
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_025
23 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_026
24 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_027
25 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_028
26 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_029
27 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_030
28 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_031
29 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_032
30 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_033
31 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_034
32 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_035
33 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_036
34 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_037
35 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_038
36 / 104
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_039
37 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_040
38 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_041
39 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_042
40 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_043
41 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_044
42 / 104
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_045
43 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_046
44 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_047
45 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_048
46 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_049
47 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_050
48 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_051
49 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_052
50 / 104
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_053
51 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_054
52 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_055
53 / 104
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_056
54 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_057
55 / 104
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_058
56 / 104
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_059
57 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_060
58 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_061
59 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_062
60 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_063
61 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_064
62 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_065
63 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_066
64 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_067
65 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_068
66 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_069
67 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_070
68 / 104
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_071
69 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_072
70 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_073
71 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_074
72 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_075
73 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_076
74 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_077
75 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_078
76 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_079
77 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_080
78 / 104
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_081
79 / 104
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_082
80 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_083
81 / 104
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_084
82 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_085
83 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_086
84 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_087
85 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_088
86 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_089
87 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_090
88 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_091
89 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_092
90 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_093
91 / 104
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_094
92 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_095
93 / 104
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_096
94 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_097
95 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_098
96 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_099
97 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_100
98 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_101
99 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_102
100 / 104
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_103
101 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_104
102 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_105
103 / 104
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230220_TopShotsPregame_Gallery_106
104 / 104
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Nate Davis, USA Today – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Last updated: February 20, 2023

"Are you getting the guy who racked up 347 receiving yards in the 2022 Rose Bowl? Or the guy who missed most of last season with a hamstring injury, which spurred a lot of questions? Maybe both..."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Last updated: February 21, 2023

"New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will allow Justin Herbert to push the ball downfield more frequently. So it's time to get Herbert a serious vertical weapon. That's precisely what Hyatt is."

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: February 10, 2023

"My model loves a run-blocking tight end. Mayer is a versatile player who's effective in both the pass-catching and blocking phases. He should not only help Justin Herbert but Austin Ekeler, as well."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Last updated: February 12, 2023

"The Chargers know that both Drue Tranquill and Kyle Van Noy are free agents, so they need a tough, fast and rangy option to fly all over the field and make plays both vs. the run and pass. Simpson easily fits that need in a physical, explosive package."

Top Shots 2022: Best Touchdown Celebrations

Take a look back at the best photos of the Chargers celebrating their time in the endzone during the 2022 season

230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_001
1 / 67
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_002
2 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_003
3 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_004
4 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_005
5 / 67
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_006
6 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_007
7 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_008
8 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_009
9 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_010
10 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_011
11 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_012
12 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_013
13 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_014
14 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_015
15 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_016
16 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_017
17 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_018
18 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_019
19 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_020
20 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_021
21 / 67
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_022
22 / 67
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_023
23 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_024
24 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_025
25 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_026
26 / 67
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_027
27 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_028
28 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_029
29 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_030
30 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_031
31 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_032
32 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_033
33 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_034
34 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_035
35 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_036
36 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_037
37 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_038
38 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_039
39 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_040
40 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_041
41 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_042
42 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_043
43 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_044
44 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_045
45 / 67
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_046
46 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_047
47 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_048
48 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_049
49 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_050
50 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_051
51 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_052
52 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_053
53 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_054
54 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_055
55 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_056
56 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_057
57 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_058
58 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_059
59 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_060
60 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_061
61 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_062
62 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_063
63 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_064
64 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_065
65 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_066
66 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_067
67 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – CB Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State

Last updated: February 13, 2023

"The son of the former All-Pro edge rusher fills a need for the Chargers."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Last updated: February 19, 2023

"Los Angeles desperately needs speed to stretch the field and Justin Herbert certainly has the arm strength to find him."

Kent Platte, Pro Football Network – DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Last updated: February 18, 2023

"Bryan Bresee boasts an elite jump off the ball that makes him a terror to interior pass blockers. His ability to time his snap and beat his man early is tough to game plan for, and putting him alongside Khalil Mack would give opposing coordinators nightmares."

Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network – TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Last updated: February 21, 2023

"Luke Musgrave's stock is consistently rising throughout the draft process. Musgrave combined with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will give Justin Herbert a trio of big targets to deliver the ball to."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

PFF Tabs Michael Davis as Bolts Most Improved Player in 2022

The veteran corner saw the biggest jump in performance this past season as he recorded 10-plus passes defensed for the third consecutive season.

news

Justin Herbert Talks 2022 Season, Early Talks with Kellen Moore on "Up & Adams"

The Bolts quarterback joined Kay Adams' show earlier this week to recap the season and look at what lies ahead in 2023

news

Early Power Rankings: Where are the Bolts in 2023?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked in their early power rankings for 2023.

news

Conor Orr Predicts Bolts to be AFC's Top Seed in 2023

The Sports Illustrated writer offered an early bold projection that big things are on the horizon for the Chargers in the upcoming season

news

Austin Ekeler Lands at No. 2 in NFL.com's RB Rankings

Former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew slotted the Bolts playmaker second in his rankings among all running backs with at least one start in 2022

news

Here are the Prospects Invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that 319 college football prospects have been invited to the 2023 Combine in Indianapolis

news

NFL Players Embrace the Script Joke: "I Ain't Really Like It"

We asked Pro Bowlers if they liked how the 2022 NFL script turned out ... and what they wanted to see happen in 2023

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Mays, Sando Praise Bolts Addition of OC Kellen Moore

"The Athletic Football Show" podcast discussed the addition of OC Kellen Moore to the Bolts coaching staff earlier in the week

news

Joshua Palmer Tabbed as Bolts Unsung Hero for 2022 Season

The Chargers second-year wide receiver led his position group in snaps and finished the year with 72 catches for 769 yards

news

Keenan Allen Earns Chargers Highest PFF Season Grade

Pro Football Focus also named Jamaree Salyer as the team's biggest pleasant surprise from the 2022 season

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising