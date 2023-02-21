Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

The next notable event in the lead up to the NFL Draft comes next week, as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off from Indianapolis. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.
Todd McShay, ESPN – CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
Last updated: February 15, 2023
"Smith relies on high-end instincts and good length to break early on balls and come away with interceptions (six over the past three years)."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Last updated: February 21, 2023
"Speed on the outside has been a missing element for the Chargers. Johnston fills that need."
Daniel Popper, The Athletic – WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Last updated: February 20, 2023
"Hyatt brings skills the Chargers do not have. He can create explosives on deep balls over the top. He can create explosives in yards-after-the-catch situations. The Chargers brought in Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator to maximize Herbert. They need to invest in skill players who can help Moore achieve that."
The Athletic College Football Staff, The Athletic – WR Jordan Addison, USC
Last updated: February 17, 2023
"Addison dealt with injuries during his final college season at USC, so his numbers weren't as prolific as they were when he won the Biletnikoff Award at Pitt in 2021. His talent was still apparent, though. Addison has good speed and is a smooth, technically sound wideout."
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Last updated: February 20, 2023
"Jones had had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together."
Diante Lee, The Athletic – WR Jordan Addison, USC
Last updated: February 8, 2023
"The Chargers absolutely have to do something about their lack of speed on offense, and Addison falling into their laps would be a godsend. Addison can play in the slot or outside, moves smoothly as a route runner, makes every kind of catch and has 4.4 speed. He does struggle against press coverage, but there are plenty of ways to use Addison that don't require him winning against elite outside corners."
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Last updated: February 20, 2023
"Regardless of what Los Angeles decides to do, adding a pristine route-runner like Jaxon Smith-Njigba will help it rightaway and in the long term."
Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Last updated: February 13, 2023
"Many are mocking speed receivers to the Chargers, but they could use someone ultra-reliable, as well. Mayer is that and then some. He dropped only seven of his 145 catchable targets the past two seasons and went 30-of-49 in contested situations."
BR NFL Scouting Department, Bleacher Report – WR Jordan Addison, USC
Last updated: February 13, 2023
"USC's Jordan Addison could very well be the class' best wide receiver. Though a slight frame (6'0", 175 lbs.) will knock him down a notch for some organizations, he's exactly what the Chargers need."
Nate Davis, USA Today – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Last updated: February 20, 2023
"Are you getting the guy who racked up 347 receiving yards in the 2022 Rose Bowl? Or the guy who missed most of last season with a hamstring injury, which spurred a lot of questions? Maybe both..."
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Last updated: February 21, 2023
"New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will allow Justin Herbert to push the ball downfield more frequently. So it's time to get Herbert a serious vertical weapon. That's precisely what Hyatt is."
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Last updated: February 10, 2023
"My model loves a run-blocking tight end. Mayer is a versatile player who's effective in both the pass-catching and blocking phases. He should not only help Justin Herbert but Austin Ekeler, as well."
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
Last updated: February 12, 2023
"The Chargers know that both Drue Tranquill and Kyle Van Noy are free agents, so they need a tough, fast and rangy option to fly all over the field and make plays both vs. the run and pass. Simpson easily fits that need in a physical, explosive package."
Chad Reuter, NFL.com – CB Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State
Last updated: February 13, 2023
"The son of the former All-Pro edge rusher fills a need for the Chargers."
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Last updated: February 19, 2023
"Los Angeles desperately needs speed to stretch the field and Justin Herbert certainly has the arm strength to find him."
Kent Platte, Pro Football Network – DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
Last updated: February 18, 2023
"Bryan Bresee boasts an elite jump off the ball that makes him a terror to interior pass blockers. His ability to time his snap and beat his man early is tough to game plan for, and putting him alongside Khalil Mack would give opposing coordinators nightmares."
Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network – TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
Last updated: February 21, 2023
"Luke Musgrave's stock is consistently rising throughout the draft process. Musgrave combined with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will give Justin Herbert a trio of big targets to deliver the ball to."
