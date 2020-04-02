NFL Draft Questions, Answered: Favorite Sleepers in this Year's Class?

The first-round talent not getting enough love is:

Wilson: "I'll go with cornerback Noah Igbinoghene out of Auburn. He came out of nowhere. Like, he played at Auburn – a big-five school – and you're like, 'OK, you can't come out of nowhere. You're playing against these SEC teams every week.' But I was talking to someone at the Shrine Bowl. There are reps for Igbinoghene going around saying, 'You gotta watch this guy's tape!' And we're like, "Yeah, yeah we'll get to it,' and eventually you did and you watched him and you're like, 'OK, this guy was legit. This is exactly who we should be watching.'

"… He's like 5-10, 5-11, about 195 (pounds). He is built like a firetruck, but he can run. He can cover. He can help out in the run game. He may fall to the second round. … If the (Chargers) took him at No. 37, that would be a huge get."