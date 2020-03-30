Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 6.0

Updated each Monday leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Chargers.com will look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 6 overall:

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 28, 2020

"The Chargers reportedly won't look for a QB in free agency, which means Tyrod Taylor is the man ... for now. But the team will have a decision to make at No. 6. Herbert had a solid 2019 season but improved his stock during the Senior Bowl and combine."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: March 27, 2020

"Los Angeles sticks to its word and does not add a veteran quarterback. Instead, the Chargers take the rookie from Alabama. Tyrod Taylor saw a similar situation play out a few years ago when Cleveland selected Baker Mayfield."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 26, 2020

"They have to get their quarterback of the future and Herbert is a guy they are rumored to like. He would take over for Tyrod Taylor at some point."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Last updated: March 26, 2020

"The trade of Russell Okung to Carolina gives the Chargers room for a new starting left tackle."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 25, 2020

"If the Chargers don't sign recently released Cam Newton, Herbert would be the ideal selection for Los Angeles here."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 24, 2020

Subscription required: "The Chargers appear uninterested in the quarterbacks in the free-agent or trade market, with Tyrod Taylor slotted in as their Week 1 starter. But maybe they're not interested in another veteran because they know they're in a good position to draft Tagovailoa or Herbert, and they can give Taylor the job while grooming a quarterback of the future."

Charley Casserly, NFL.com – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 24, 2020

"The Philip Rivers era is over, with Tyrod Taylor topping the QB depth chart at the moment. Could Taylor be a bridge to Herbert? Would Tom Telesco, Anthony Lynn and Co. try to trade up for Tagovailoa?"

Jordan Reid, The Draft Network – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 22, 2020

"With Philip Rivers moving on to the Indianapolis Colts, it leaves the Los Angeles Chargers with Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick as their signal-callers moving forward. Taylor is the perfect bridge gap option to the next quarterback of the future, who turns out to be Herbert.

"The Chargers continuously incorporate a vertical passing attack with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry which makes Herbert a perfect fit. He'll be able to stay in his comfort zone on the West Coast as the eventual new face of the franchise."

Luke Easterling, USA TODAY – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 21, 2020

"Landing a franchise quarterback without having to trade up would be an ideal outcome for the Chargers, who let Philip Rivers walk and will be comfortable with Tyrod Taylor as their bridge. That said, Herbert is polished and experienced enough to take over sooner than later."

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 20, 2020

"The Chargers are really going to just roll with Tyrod Taylor as their only option at quarterback? Come on. They're gonna dive in during the draft."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: March 20, 2020