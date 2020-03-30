Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Monday, Mar 30, 2020 09:35 AM

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 6.0

200330_Mock_Draft_Tracker_Thumbnail_2

Updated each Monday leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Chargers.com will look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 6 overall:

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 28, 2020

"The Chargers reportedly won't look for a QB in free agency, which means Tyrod Taylor is the man ... for now. But the team will have a decision to make at No. 6. Herbert had a solid 2019 season but improved his stock during the Senior Bowl and combine."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: March 27, 2020

"Los Angeles sticks to its word and does not add a veteran quarterback. Instead, the Chargers take the rookie from Alabama. Tyrod Taylor saw a similar situation play out a few years ago when Cleveland selected Baker Mayfield."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 26, 2020

"They have to get their quarterback of the future and Herbert is a guy they are rumored to like. He would take over for Tyrod Taylor at some point."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Last updated: March 26, 2020

"The trade of Russell Okung to Carolina gives the Chargers room for a new starting left tackle."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 25, 2020

"If the Chargers don't sign recently released Cam Newton, Herbert would be the ideal selection for Los Angeles here."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 24, 2020

Subscription required: "The Chargers appear uninterested in the quarterbacks in the free-agent or trade market, with Tyrod Taylor slotted in as their Week 1 starter. But maybe they're not interested in another veteran because they know they're in a good position to draft Tagovailoa or Herbert, and they can give Taylor the job while grooming a quarterback of the future."

Charley Casserly, NFL.com – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 24, 2020

"The Philip Rivers era is over, with Tyrod Taylor topping the QB depth chart at the moment. Could Taylor be a bridge to Herbert? Would Tom Telesco, Anthony Lynn and Co. try to trade up for Tagovailoa?"

Jordan Reid, The Draft Network – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 22, 2020

"With Philip Rivers moving on to the Indianapolis Colts, it leaves the Los Angeles Chargers with Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick as their signal-callers moving forward. Taylor is the perfect bridge gap option to the next quarterback of the future, who turns out to be Herbert.

"The Chargers continuously incorporate a vertical passing attack with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry which makes Herbert a perfect fit. He'll be able to stay in his comfort zone on the West Coast as the eventual new face of the franchise."

Luke Easterling, USA TODAY – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 21, 2020

"Landing a franchise quarterback without having to trade up would be an ideal outcome for the Chargers, who let Philip Rivers walk and will be comfortable with Tyrod Taylor as their bridge. That said, Herbert is polished and experienced enough to take over sooner than later."

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 20, 2020

"The Chargers are really going to just roll with Tyrod Taylor as their only option at quarterback? Come on. They're gonna dive in during the draft."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: March 20, 2020

"PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS. The Chargers are headed into a new stadium without much fanfare at the QB position, unless they move up three spots and secure this talented lefty, who should become the face of their franchise by 2021."

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus – OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Last updated: March 16, 2020

"As selfishly as I want to see Isaiah Simmons paired with Derwin James, the Chargers have a prime opportunity to take advantage of a loaded tackle class and fix their line once and for all. Wills led all tackles in the draft class in big-time blocks this past season."

Trevor Sikkema, The Draft Network – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 14, 2020

"Justin Herbert stays west."

Charles Davis, NFL.com – OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Last updated: March 12, 2020

"A quarterback will definitely be in play here, but the expected departure of OT Russell Okung, coupled with head coach Anthony Lynn's confidence in Tyrod Taylor, leads the Bolts to fortify the offensive line first."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: March 10, 2020

"The presence of Tyrod Taylor as a bridge quarterback enables the Chargers to take Tua and use a redshirt year to give him every opportunity to return to full health."

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: March 4, 2020

"Tagovailoa's 2019 resume shows quick-pass mastery (11.4 yards per attempt on throws made in under 2.5 seconds, the best figure in the FBS) and a 15:0 TD-to-INT ratio on play-action passes (also tops in the FBS). Not to mention, over the past two seasons, he ranks first in the FBS in deep-passing efficiency (19.8 yards per attempt on throws of 20-plus air yards). The potential to optimize the use of Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler stands out, too -- pairing those two with this particular QB projects VERY well."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: March 4, 2020

Subscription required: "Tagovailoa is the wild card of the draft. Talking to teams in Indianapolis, they are taking a cautious approach, but until they can see him throw on April 9, it is anyone's guess how high he will be drafted."

Todd McShay, ESPN – QB Jordan Love, Utah State

Last updated: March 2, 2020

Subscription required: "In apples-to-apples situations, like the Senior Bowl and the combine, Love stood out. He has a huge arm, strong instincts and mobility in the pocket. NFL teams want quarterbacks who can create in today's game, and that's exactly what Love does."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Last updated: March 2, 2020

"The Chargers could grab Oregon QB Justin Herbert here, but if they aren't sold on him, addressing the offensive line is a must."

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 2, 2020

"The 6'6", 236 pound athlete with a big right arm and impressive mobility could draw in the West Coast fans while also giving head coach Anthony Lynn a young quarterback to groom and grow with. There are many options on the table, but without projecting trades, Herbert is the best choice pre-free agency."

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed above represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

