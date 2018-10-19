Chargers Making Immediate Impression in London

"Well, I grew up a coach's son – my dad coached high school football – so I was around it ever since I was little," Rivers said. "I developed a love for the game itself very young, from the strategy and all that comes with it. But I think the game is even more special to me just because of all the other things it teaches you about life and all the traits and characteristics that it takes to succeed in this sport. For me in football, they're the same ones that you need to be a good dad and to be a good husband. All those things, you can apply them in your faith, everything. That's what it is for me. All of those traits you need kind of transfer. It's more than just a game. All the lessons and teamwork and all the different things that come with it, but in between the lines of the game itself, I do enjoy playing and I play it like I did when I was 10, 12 years old. Just that same kind of kid-like approach and still doing it at 36."