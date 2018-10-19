Chargers Legends Surprise Fans in the UK 

Tomlinson was on the Chargers the last time they played in London back in 2008. When talking with some of the fans, he learned that many of them started following the Bolts because of that game. He truly was touched knowing the reason they do what they do, is for them.

"Just to see all of these Charger fans and jerseys and people saying that, 'Hey, I became a Chargers fan back in 2008 when you guys were here,' it really means a lot because this is the reason we play the game – for the fans," he mentioned. "They mean a lot. To have their support makes us play harder (and) it makes us want to win for them so hopefully we get a win on Sunday."

The experience was just as special for the Legends as it was for the fans. Getting to interact with fans who came from Norway, Canada or the "home base" in London, they hope they'll get as loud on Sunday to cheer on a Bolts win over the Titans as they were in the pub on Thursday.