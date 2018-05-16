Chargers Host Character Playbook for Santiago School

The Chargers got out into the community on Wednesday launching the Character Playbook program at Santiago School in Santa Ana.

Bolts players including Hunter Henry, Sean Culkin and Chris Landrum as well as the Charger Girls were on hand for the event.

"The event was awesome," said Henry. "I loved getting to come out in our community and talk to everyone about character. Character is super important and it's what defines you. It's about who you are even when people aren't looking. I love getting to share what it's all about with the kids."

In its inaugural year, Character Playbook is a digital program put on by the NFL and United Way that teaches students the skills to cultivate character and maintain healthy relationships.