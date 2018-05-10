Chargers Honored with Mayor's Award from ACG Los Angeles

In recognition of the impact they have made on the Los Angeles community over the past year as well as their continued dedication to philanthropy throughout the region, the Spanos family and Los Angeles Chargers organization received the Mayor's Award from the Association of Corporate Growth Los Angeles (ACGLA). John Spanos, Chargers President of Football Operations, accepted the award on the team's behalf Tuesday night at the ACGLA Annual Awards Dinner following a brief message from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

"After moving here from San Diego, Dean Spanos and the Chargers family wasted no time in making their mark on our city's great sports landscape," said Mayor Garcetti. "Not only that, the Chargers and the Spanos Family have become incredible community partners."

The ACGLA Mayor's Award honors enterprises that have either done great things for the Los Angeles community or are in the process of helping to grow the city through jobs, community service or philanthropic efforts, redevelopment and design.

In particular, Mayor Garcetti cited the Chargers' sponsorship of L.A.'s Summer Night Lights program – a program in need of funding that is now entering its 11th season providing meaningful programming to 32 parks targeting communities at risk for gang violence. Started in 2007 as an opportunity to create a safe 'space' in potentially high-crime communities, Summer Night Lights has transformed local parks into neighborhood hubs on summer evenings with programming that targets all ages, free food and gathering spaces to build community interconnectedness.

"The Chargers have pledged to fund sports in our Summer Night Lights program covering everything from uniforms to referees," continued Mayor Garcetti. "Because we collectively believe a zip code should never determine a child's health."

In addition to Tuesday night's honor, this past March, the Chargers were named Humanitarian Organization of the Year by the Los Angeles Chapter of the American Red Cross.

A look at the numbers shows why:

$500K: Donation to Hurricane Harvey relief fund

$250K: Raised for Southern California wildfire relief

30K: Pounds of protein distributed to families in need

30K: Number of meals donated to the homeless in November

600: Number of hours the Chargers have spent in the community

450: Elementary students given shoes and backpacks

300: Number of children who received free dental services

152: Total community events in the region from July to December

150: Children at Catskill Elementary in Carson surprised to receive new bikes for the holidays