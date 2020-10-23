Chargers & Hoag Team Up for Third-Annual Crucial Catch Event

Susie Spanos, wife of Los Angeles Chargers Owner and Chairman of the Board, Dean Spanos, and a breast cancer survivor, was joined by Hall of Famer and Chargers Legend LaDainian Tomlinson and members of Hoag Hospital's Hoag Family Cancer Institute recently for a very special zoom call. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a part of the NFL's Crucial Catch Initiative, the Los Angeles Chargers and Chargers Impact Fund have once again partnered with Hoag Hospital to host an event celebrating local breast cancer survivors.

On Tuesday, October 13th the Bolts teamed up with Hoag to host a special "Take Charge of Your Skin: At Home Facials" virtual event to honor and celebrate survivors while treating them to guided at-home facials. It was a very special morning as the nearly 50 breast cancer survivors heard from LaDainian Tomlinson, who shared words of encouragement and shared how this disease has touched him.

Susie Spanos, a breast cancer survivor and advocate for early detection, envisioned an event in these trying times that would bring survivors together for some fun and relaxation while staying safe at home. Spanos' vision was realized with the help of Hoag Hospital's Family Cancer Institute, who have partnered with the Bolts for a Crucial Catch community Tuesday for the third year running.

All participants received at-home facial kits prior to the event, so they could do the at-home facials in real time with Hoag's oncology trained aesthetician, Karey York, who is also a breast cancer survivor. A special thank you to our friends at Saint Jane who donated their Luxury Beauty Serum to the facial kits.