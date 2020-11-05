Chargers Host "Spooky Stories" Halloween Event with Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation

For the Chargers players and PCRF alike, putting on an event like this was truly special and one that will leave a lasting impact on everyone involved. It marked the third-straight year the Bolts have partnered with PCRF.

"It means so much to these families because all day long, they're dealing with diagnoses," said Jeri Wilson, Executive Director of the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation. "To be part of this community means the world to these families. It's great to have really great role models for these kids to look up to. It is great that these kids have the players to look up to and show them how to be strong. If they keep working and fighting like this, then you can be a player like these guys when they grow up."