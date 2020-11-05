Chargers Host "Spooky Stories" Halloween Event with Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation

Last week, on the night before many kids celebrated a safe and socially distant Halloween, the Los Angeles Chargers hosted a virtual Halloween event of their own for some very special guests.
Joey Bosa and a few of his fellow defensive linemen, Damion Square and Joe Gaziano, all hopped on Zoom for a night of games, trivia, and more, for families from the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF.)
Kids were mailed everything needed for at-home Halloween fun (including lots of candy) ahead of time, and once on the Zoom, were invited to share the inspirations for each of their Halloween costumes. After everyone was settled in, the Chargers players each read a spooky story followed by a Q&A.
For the Chargers players and PCRF alike, putting on an event like this was truly special and one that will leave a lasting impact on everyone involved. It marked the third-straight year the Bolts have partnered with PCRF.
"It means so much to these families because all day long, they're dealing with diagnoses," said Jeri Wilson, Executive Director of the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation. "To be part of this community means the world to these families. It's great to have really great role models for these kids to look up to. It is great that these kids have the players to look up to and show them how to be strong. If they keep working and fighting like this, then you can be a player like these guys when they grow up."