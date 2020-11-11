Chargers-Dolphins Week 10 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and Miami Dolphins as we head into the tenth week of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|Foot
|FP
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|Concussion
|LP
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|Back
|LP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|Troymaine Pope
|RB
|Neck
|FP
|Trai Turner
|G
|Groin
|LP
Miami Dolphins:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Matt Breida
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Kavon Frazier
|S
|Shoulder
|FP
|Byron Jones
|CB
|Achilles
|FP
|Patrick Laird
|RB
|Ankle
|FP
|Shaq Lawson
|DE
|Shoulder
|FP
|Jamal Perry
|CB
|Foot
|LP
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|Shoulder
|FP
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|Concussion
|LP
* indicates player is on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
*NIR* - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed