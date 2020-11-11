Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers – Dolphins Game Preview

Nov 10, 2020 at 04:39 PM
OVERVIEW

Los Angeles heads to South Florida for the second time in as many seasons, kicking off on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1:05 p.m. PT from Hard Rock Stadium.

The Chargers won, 30-10, at Miami last year, the largest win for the Bolts in Miami and the largest in the series since a 25-point home win in 1993. The Dolphins hold a 16-14 all-time advantage, including an 8-4 record at home.

The Chargers sport the AFC's top-ranked offense behind Justin Herbert's conference leading 306.6 passing yards per game. The No. 6 overall selection from April's draft is on pace to break the NFL rookie record for touchdown passes in a season, having thrown 17 already to rank tied for fifth in the AFC. Keenan Allen keeps climbing record books and is tied for No. 2 for receptions in team history. In last week's game, practice squad call-up Kalen Ballage ran for a team-high 69 yards and for a score.

Winners of four straight, Miami looks to continue the streak under Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall selection in April's draft. Through three career games he has 350 passing yards and three touchdowns for a 103.8 passer rating. The Dolphins defense is led by Emmanuel Ogbah's seven sacks and Xavien Howard's four interceptions.

SERIES BREAKDOWN

All-Time Series Record 16-18
Regular Season Series Record 14-16
Chargers All-Time vs. Dolphins in Miami 5-10
Last Time vs. Dolphins in Miami Sept. 29, 2019 — W, 30-10
Current Streak W, One game
Last Meeting Sept. 29, 2019 (Road) — W, 30-10
Longest Chargers Win Streak Two games (Last: 2009-11)
Longest Dolphins Win Streak Seven games (1995-2008)
HC Anthony Lynn vs. Mia. 1-1
Lynn All-Time vs. Mia.* 7-17
Most Career GP vs. Mia. QB Tyrod Taylor (7)

*Both as a Player and Coach (including years as assistant)

BY THE NUMBERS

586: Keenan Allen currently is tied with Hall of Fame wide receiver Charlie Joiner for No. 2 on the team's all-time receptions list with 586 career catches. His next reception will move Allen to sole possession of second.

25: The Bolts have scored 25 or more points in five consecutive games. The longest single-season streak of games with 25-plus points scored in team history is six games while the longest overall such streak in team annals is seven contests.

271.8: Since the start of the 2017 season, the Bolts offense has averaged 271.8 net passing yards per game to rank No. 4 in the NFL over that span.

