Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-6) take on the Miami Dolphins (5-3) at Hard Rock Stadium, in Week 10.
- The Dolphins hold a 16-14 all-time advantage, including an 8-4 record at home.
- Sunday, November 15, 2020
- Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT
- Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
- Mostly sunny with a thunderstorm possible. High: 85° Low: 71°
Network: CBS
- Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2 (KCBS)
Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel
Analyst: Rich Gannon
Sideline: AJ Ross
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers app
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.
Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.
Radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across a number of stations: KOGO-AM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), KFIV-AM (Stockton/Modesto), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield) and KXNT & KXST (Las Vegas).
