Chargers Committed to Making Impact in Community

The Chargers arrived in Los Angeles earlier this year eager to make an impact on the field and off.

While their play of late has garnered attention after going 3-1 over their last four games, the Bolts have been equally impactful in the community. In fact, more than 80 community activations in the past three months have taken place in Orange and L.A. counties alone.

From the Spanos family to the coaches and players, the entire organization is already engaged in making a positive difference in the region.

Take Joey Bosa for example.

Not only has the 22-year old wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks, ranking second in the AFC with 8.5 sacks, but he's also used what little down time he's had to change lives in L.A. Just over 24 hours after flying cross country following the win over the New York Giants, number 99 joined teammates including Derek Watt, Sean McGrath and Sean Culkin to bring a smile to kids' faces at CHOC Children's Hospital of Orange County.

From assisting in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, in which the Spanos family pledged $500,000 and hosted a supply drive, to donating shoes to children in need and much more, it's clear the Chargers are committed to their pledge of making a difference.

Here is a rundown on just a few of their efforts over the past two months:

Over 450 in need children received new shoes and backpacks during the annual shoe drive distribution with WSS.

Multiple NFL Play60 themed events including a $10,000 donation to Lennox School District near Inglewood with Real California Milk for healthy eating programs.

LaDainian Tomlinson visited Stuart House, a program of the Rape Treatment Center at Santa Monica – UCLA Medical Center, and presented a check on behalf of the Spanos Family.

Cancer research and awareness activations such as a day of scheduling free screenings in Long Beach, and a donation to the national women's fraternity Zeta Tau Alpha during the team's "Crucial Catch" game against the Denver Broncos for their support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

And that's just the start.

In the coming weeks, more than 300 kids will receive free dental services as part of the Chargers' Team Smile initiative. Furthermore, nearly 200 children will be surprised with a new bicycle during the team's annual "Bikes for Kids" giveaway. Overall, over 1,000 different children lives will be touched in the span of a couple of months thanks to the team's efforts.

This past weekend, even though the Chargers were on a bye, they were busy supporting organizations like Summit and LA Kitchen.

Summit is known for creating unique gatherings designed to catalyze entrepreneurship, creative achievement, and global change to inspire a more joyful world. Meanwhile, LA Kitchen has redefined feeding communities in need. The Bolts will make a $30,000 donation that will provide 30,000 meals in the community.

"We are excited to support the insightful conversations and meaningful actions created by LA Kitchen and Summit," said Los Angeles Chargers Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. "This initiative aligns perfectly with our own effort to effect positive change in underserved and underrepresented areas of Los Angeles."

Meanwhile, players like Jatavis Brown, Tre Boston and Denzel Perryman appeared at the team's NFL Flag football regional tournament for over 500 young athletes at the team's training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex