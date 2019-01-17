Chargers.com Team Awards: Offensive Player of the Year

Keenan Allen was also in consideration, but I just couldn't go with anyone other than Melvin Gordon. After all, few running backs, if any, were as impressive or important as Gordon was to the Bolts. The running back appeared in 12 games, toting the rock 175 times for 885 yards, averaging a career best 5.1 yards per carry while notching 10 rushing touchdowns. He was just as dangerous through the air, ranking second on the team with 15 catches for 490 yards and another four TDs. Oh, and Gordon racked up all those impressive numbers while making defenders look silly. The 25-year old was the complete package in 2018, combing an impressive blend of size, speed, brute force and an intense determination to simply not be denied. For all those reasons and more, he's my Chargers Offensive Player of the Year.