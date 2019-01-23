Chargers.com Team Awards: Most Inspirational Player

We asked our panel of experts and insiders to select their choices for various awards for the 2018 season. We will reveal their answers over the coming days.

Now, let's take a look at who is the 2018 Chargers Most Inspirational Player:

Ricky Henne – Brandon Mebane

It's unfathomable to imagine what Brandon Mebane had to go through this season following the premature birth of his daughter, who passed away at seven weeks old in early January. The manner in which he handled the tragedy, and the way he made sure to prioritize his family the entire time, inspired not only everyone in the organization, but those throughout the country. In fact, the Patriots offered a moment of silence prior to the Divisional Round game in a classy moment recognizing all the Mebane family has gone through.

Hayley Elwood – Adrian Phillips