Chargers.com Team Awards: Most Inspirational Player

We asked our panel of experts and insiders to select their choices for various awards for the 2018 season. We will reveal their answers over the coming days.
Now, let's take a look at who is the 2018 Chargers Most Inspirational Player:
Ricky Henne – Brandon Mebane
It's unfathomable to imagine what Brandon Mebane had to go through this season following the premature birth of his daughter, who passed away at seven weeks old in early January. The manner in which he handled the tragedy, and the way he made sure to prioritize his family the entire time, inspired not only everyone in the organization, but those throughout the country. In fact, the Patriots offered a moment of silence prior to the Divisional Round game in a classy moment recognizing all the Mebane family has gone through.
Hayley Elwood – Adrian Phillips
AP's road through the NFL hasn't been easy, but when you pause and look back on where he started his five-year career to where he got to at the end of the season, his drive and determination is something to be admired. Phillips signed with the Bolts a couple months after the 2014 Draft and subsequently bounced around between the practice squad and active roster before fully finding his footing the last couple seasons. Before the season began, he told his wife he wanted to be a Pro Bowler/All-Pro. Well, after earning those two honors this season, how can you not be inspired by him?
Chris Hayre – Adrian Phillips
One of the unquestioned leaders on this football team, Phillips earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl as a special teamer, though it was his positional versatility and leadership in the secondary that proved to be just as valuable. The five-year veteran entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and was waived four times early in his career. Phillips' NFL journey is one of perseverance, and the way he conducts himself both on and off the field sets a sterling example for the younger players in the locker room.
Daniel Jeremiah – Brandon Mebane
Brandon was an inspiration to everyone in the organization while dealing with the tragic passing of his daughter. He properly prioritized his family and that was a great example for all of us.
Matt "Money" Smith – Brandon Mebane
The strength he and his family displayed while laboring through the ongoing struggle of their newborn daughter fighting for her life and then having to cope with her death is the epitome of inspiration.
