Chargers Champions Awards Over $200,000 in Grants to San Diego Schools

In addition to an expansive commitment to supporting both Orange and Los Angeles County area students – to date nearly 25,000 local youth have been impacted by Chargers community activations/donations – the Chargers have continued the organization's long-running Chargers Champions program in the San Diego community, providing more than $200,000 in funding to eight area schools in the past year alone.

Since its inception two decades ago, Chargers Champions has provided more than $6 million to assist schools, teachers and students. Schools apply on their own for funding that can go towards physical fitness, nutrition or athletic programs on their campuses.

Many of the schools who were awarded grants in 2018 are located in underserved communities where the team's donations can truly make a difference.

"We are a school that is 100-percent free or reduced lunch," mentioned Kelcie Butcher, Athletic Director for Crawford High School, which received $60,000 towards weight room equipment. "That means my families are focused on putting food on the table and keeping a roof over their heads. The ability for my kids to have extra time and money to possibly have a gym membership isn't really in the cards. Their workouts need to happen at school if they're going to happen at all."

Lewis Middle School was granted $30,000 towards a new indoor fitness room. According to the school's principal, Brad Callahan, out of the 1,100 students, 43% of them live in poverty. The funding they received from the Chargers Foundation will allow them to cater to different groups of students to measure fitness levels in P.E. classes. It will also be used for workouts outside of P.E. classes.