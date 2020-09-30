Chargers-Buccaneers Week 4 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as we head into the fourth week of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|Triceps/Ankle
|DNP
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|Back
|DNP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|Quadricep
|FP
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|S
|Groin
|LP
|Tyree St. Louis
|G
|Concussion
|LP
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|Ribs/Chest
|DNP
|Trai Turner
|G
|Groin
|DNP
|Nick Vigil
|LB
|Groin
|LP
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Scotty Miller
|WR
|Hip/Groin
|DNP
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|CB
|Groin
|LP
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|OLB
|Knee
|LP
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
*NIR* - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed